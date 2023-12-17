GTA Online Vapid Aleutian review: Price, performance, and more

The Vapid Aleutian is one of the newest cars added to GTA Online on the release day of The Chop Shop DLC. It is also one of the newest SUVs in the multiplayer game and comes with some special features and customizations. While car enthusiasts have already purchased the Aleutian, many players remain skeptical about whether it's worth the high price tag.

This article explains various important details of the Vapid Aleutian to help GTA Online players determine whether to obtain it or not.

What is the GTA Online Vapid Aleutian in real life?

The Vapid Aleutian is based on the real-life fourth-generation Ford Expedition (U553). Rockstar Games also drew minor inspiration from the third-generation Ford Everest, GMC Yukon XL, Ford F-150 Lightning, the facelifted fifth-generation Ford Explorer, the 13th-generation Ford F-Series, and the 2022 Ford Maverick.

It is a four-seater SUV with a boxy design. Interestingly, it has a panoramic sunroof that gives the Aleutian a somewhat sophisticated look. Commenting on the plain looks of the car, popular YouTuber Digital Car Addict stated that it could be an NPC car in Grand Theft Auto 6.

How fast is the Vapid Aleutian?

Since it is an SUV, the Vapid Aleutian does not have an exhilarating track record like other fast cars in GTA Online. However, based on a test by renowned YouTuber Broughy1322, the car can reach a top speed of 113.25 mph or 182.26 km/h when fully upgraded.

This is a significant upgrade, considering the vehicle's base version can only attain a top speed of 73.94 mph or 119.00 km/h. After the GTA Online Chop Shop update, the Vapid Aleutian becomes the eighth fastest SUV in the multiplayer game. It can complete a lap in 1:12.989 minutes.

Where can I buy the Vapid Aleutian?

The Vapid Aleutian can be purchased from the Legendary Motorsport website for a base price of $1,835,000. However, upgrading the vehicle costs an additional $350,000 (approximate), increasing the total expenditure to above $2 million.

The Vapid Aleutian may not be the most visually appealing vehicle in the GTA Online The Chop Shop DLC, but it comes with some interesting features. The car's customization options mostly consist of off-road features. Therefore, it is safe to assume that Rockstar Games primarily intended it to be used as an off-road vehicle.

Moreover, you can also apply Imani Tech features from the Agency business in GTA Online. The Agency Garage offers Armor Plating, a Missile Lock-On Jammer, and Slick Proximity Mines. This makes the Vapid Aleutian one of the safest cars to drive in public lobbies.

However, the community has yet to figure out how much damage the car can take. Therefore, players are advised to exercise caution while dealing with griefers.

