Top 5 vehicles GTA Online players should own in 2022

GTA Online and its vehicles are probably the most popular discussions among the player base. The immense variety offered often throws gamers off and confuses them.

Earning money in the game is quite tough, and things are very expensive. Add to that a massive array of bikes, cars, planes, choppers, boats, subs, etc., and it seems quite intimidating.

The title always sees old gamers come back, but of late, a wave of newer users have been joining. The Expanded and Enhanced launch is also not too far away, so for the newbies, here are the must-have vehicles in the game.

Most desirable GTA Online vehicles in 2022

5) HVY Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark is an armored SUV in GTA Online and is very useful for free-roam and PvP. The latter has become a huge part of the game, owing to griefers who stalk innocent new gamers or AFK players.

The Nightshark is an amazing vehicle for defense, a high-speed truck with mounted machine guns in the front. Plus, it can tank up to 27 homing missiles before being destroyed.

The vehicle also seats four passengers, making the Nightshark one of the best free-roam vehicles.

4) Patriot Mil-Spec

The Contract DLC brought in a lot of new content to the game. The Agency was another ownable business added, which featured a ton of benefits. One was the Agency Vehicle Workshop (not like all the other workshops). The DLC also brought in some special cars like the Patriot Mil-Spec.

The is no ordinary civilian commuter once equipped with a plate of heavy armor and Imani Tech. It is the tankiest Imani Tech vehicle. The vehicle can also be equipped with slick proximity mines and machine guns.

The hard cover at the back also acts like a bullet shield, apart from the partially bullet-resistant windows.

3) Oppressor MK 2

Yes, this is a rocket powered flying bike (Image via Polygon)

Rockstar has added many futuristic items to GTA Online, and one of them was the Pegassi Oppressor MK 2. It into the game via the Black Madonna Residency Week event, a part of the Afterhours Update on August 14, 2018.

This is a griefer's favorite vehicle but is still good for a lot of other reasons, with one being mobility. The Oppressor MK 2 is probably the fastest way to get around the map.

Secondly, its missiles help gamers fend off griefers and make quick work of NPCs. This is probably the best vehicle for grinding money in GTA Online.

2) Akula

The best helicopter in the game right now (Image via GTA Base)

There are numerous aircraft in GTA Online right now, and picking one out is quite tricky. These include fighter jets, fighter choppers, fighter planes, etc. But there is only one Akula, which is like no other due to its utility.

For online populated lobbies, it is probably the best vehicle to own. The Akula houses three miniguns, homing rockets, and bomb bay doors. This makes the chopper highly weaponized, and it also has a decent amount of defense.

But the best part about the Akula is that it can go off the radar for free. With the click of a single button, the chopper's blip disappears from the map, and no other player can spot it.

1) Kosatka Submarine

The Cayo Perico Heist Update is probably one of the most beloved content expansions as of now. It brought with it a brand new heist and a host of other stuff. The best component, apart from the heist, is by far the Kosatka Submarine. Gamers were surprised to see a full-size usable sub in GTA Online.

Lobbies now are full of Kosatka's that lay partly submerged across the map. Not only does the submarine let players do the Cayo Perico Heist, but it has a bunch of other uses as well.

For starters, it is a great way to travel quickly across the map, and users can also use the helm to drive it manually. Then there are the weapons, one of which is a guided cruise missile that they can control. The periscope in the sub also features a lock-on torpedo launcher.

Lastly, the Moon Pool upgrade in the sub allows players to store either a chopper or a mini-sub.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

