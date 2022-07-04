5 GTA Online vehicles based on Bugatti sports cars

Driving in GTA Online is lots of fun, and players, whether new or old, will agree. The immense variety of cars further compliments that fact quite emphatically.

Rockstar Games has gone out of its way to include some of the most popular manufacturers and their beloved vehicles from real life, with a few changes, of course.

Speaking of popular manufacturers, a couple of steeds from the Bugatti stable also feature in the title. The automaker is known to create headlines and turn heads with every release.

Five cars inspired by Bugatti that its fans should check out in GTA Online

5) Truffade Z-Type

The Truffade Z-Type is a two-door luxury grand tourer categorized as a sports classic in GTA Online. Users can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for a meager price of $950K.

Only the most dedicated fans know this isn't the Z-Type's first appearance in the series. The car was also a part of GTA 2 as a gang vehicle for members of the Zaibatsu Corporation.

The Z-Type takes classic styling cues from the 1937 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic and the 1937 Talbot-Lago Type 150 CS. Its smooth flowing curves and massive fenders are a telltale sign of its early-mid twentieth-century origin.

The Z-Type has been in the game since its launch and was also the fastest back then. It houses a large V12 engine that can propel it to speeds of up to 126.25 mph, which is also the second-fastest in the sports classics category and surprisingly faster than its cousin, the Adder.

4) Truffade Adder

GTA Online's Truffade Adder is a two-door hypercar worth $1 million at Legendary Motorsport. As looks can tell, it is majorly based on the Bugatti Super Veyron Concept, but it also takes a few cues from the Saab Aero-X.

Living up to its real-life counterpart, the Adder was one of the fastest and best-performing vehicles in the game at launch. The enormous hood houses a massive W16 engine that helps it set trails ablaze, with a top speed of 124.75 mph.

Over time, however, the Adder has been surpassed by newer cars like the FMJ, Visione, and Tezeract, among others.

The handling aspect isn't as impressive as the speed, though. The car suffers from lots of understeer, and the absence of a spoiler mod prevents it from putting all the power down.

3) Truffade Thrax

Another great car inspired by a real-life Bugatti beauty in GTA Online is the Truffade Thrax. It is based on the Bugatti Divo and uses a few cues from the Italdesign Zerouno. However, its side profile resembles that of the Chiron.

The Thrax is a two-door hypercar added to the game via the Diamond Casino and Resort Update. Gamers can buy the vehicle for $2.3 million at Legendary Motorsport.

The Thrax uses a W16 engine coupled to a 7-speed gearbox with a mid-engine-all-wheel-drive layout. It can reach speeds of up to 124 mph and also complete a Broughy lap in under a minute (0:59.261).

2) Truffade Nero

Bugattis command much respect in real-life, and the Truffade Nero makes sure that the understanding stays the same in GTA Online. Based on the real-life Bugatti Chiron while also taking styling cues from the Ford GT and Honda NSX, it boasts a solid lineage.

It was added via the Import/Export update in 2016 during the Festive Surprise event. The Nero houses a W16 engine like most Bugatti remakes in the game but uses a different texture embossed with the Truffade logo.

Unlike the Thrax's 7-speed gearbox, the Nero uses only six coupled to a mid-engine-all-wheel-drive layout. It redlines at 126.5 mph and also completes a Broughy lap within 1:01.495.

What sets the Nero apart is its ability to become a Benny's vehicle.

1) Truffade Nero Custom

Benny's vehicles receive lots of love from GTA Online players, especially car fanatics. The workshop not only unlocks the performance potential for cars but also wholly overhauls the vehicles visually.

The Truffade Nero Custom is based on the real-life Bugatti Vision Grand Turismo. Driving into Benny's with a Nero, based on the Chiron, and rolling out in a Vision Grand Turismo, is a fantastic feeling.

The engine and drivetrain remain identical to the Nero, but Benny does add a little more power. The workshop is known for its over-the-top visual customizations, and the Nero Custom can stand testament to that.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

