5 fastest GTA Online cars that are quite underrated

GTA Online has about 700 operational vehicles, most of which are cars. This makes the task of choosing a car to purchase quite cumbersome.

Almost every player with money goes for the fastest cars in the game. Cars that look exceptionally good and have great customization options also get picked up frequently. This leaves behind a whole slew of great cars, which are pushed down the catalogue after every DLC.

There are more underrated cars in GTA Online than great ones. This list attempts to list five of the fastest in this category.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer

The Truffade Thrax, Bravado Banshee 900R and 3 other underrated GTA Online cars that can give the best vehicles a run for their money

5) Lampadati Novak

SUVs in GTA Online often go unnoticed, and they don't get much attention in terms of speed. However, just like in real life, a few cars, like the Lapadati Novak, changed that notion.

The Lapadati Novak is based on the Maserati Levante, Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Jaguar F-Pace. It has great acceleration and top speed, thanks to its V6 engine, eight-speed gearbox and all-wheel-drive layout.

Being an SUV, it also performs great offroads, be it a rocky trail or steep climb. Mod shops offer more than just a few customizable options for this beauty.

Currently, the game features the Pegassi Toros as the fastest SUV, and players looking to race in that category can always buy it. The Lapadati Novak, however, is just a bit slower at 126 mph (top speed) and 1:06.500 (lap time). An able driver can change the outcome at any given time.

4) Truffade Thrax

The Diamond Casino and Resort DLC brought in a few great cars into the game. The Truffade Thrax was one of the best among them but was overshadowed by the likes of the Neo, Emerus and Krieger.

As looks can tell, the Truffade Thrax is based on the real-life Bugatti Divo. The car gets off the line quite quickly, owing to the high acceleration provided by its W16 engine and seven-speed transmission.

The Truffade Thrax is very responsive and can easily slip through traffic. It also has loads of customizable cosmetics and will satisfy even the pickiest of modders.

GTA Online racers almost always opt for cars like the Pariah, 811 and Itali RSX, owing to their superior stats. Drivers and their skills are completely ignored when comparing vehicle stats.

The Truffade Thrax is quite fast and can go up to 124 mph while maintaining a lap time of 0:59.261. It may not be extraordinary in terms of top speed, but the lap time puts it in ninth place among 53 super cars in the game.

3) Karin Previon

GTA Online's car community was thrilled when the Los Santos Tuners DLC came out. The update brought in some of the best cars, along with the LS Car Meet.

The Karin Previon is based on the real-life second-generation Honda Prelude and Toyota Soarer. It has a V8 engine coupled with a gnarly supercharger and front-wheel-drive drivetrain.

The Coupes class in the game has some of the best-looking and most customizable cars. They are not known for their racing abilities.

However, the Karin Previon can give quite a few cars a run for their money. The vehicle boasts a top speed of 115.5 mph and 1:05.566 lap time.

2) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Banshee has been a part of the GTA-verse since the 3D days. It has always been a fan favorite, and all OG fans have one of these in the garage. The 900R variant is a wide-body upgrade to the regular Banshee based on the second-generation Dodge Viper SR from real life.

The Bravado Banshee 900R sports a V8 engine instead of a V10, unlike the real-life Viper. The upgraded 900R behaves like a brand new car after applying performance upgrades, as it improves upon its sluggish top speed. The acceleration, however, is a little on the lower side, but that enables superior handling.

The car's extraordinary performance forced the developers to upgrade its class from Sports to Supers not long after its release.

The Bravado Banshee 900R can reach speeds of up to 131 mph and also complete a lap within 1:04.565.

1) Dewbauchee Vagner

When it comes to super cars in GTA Online, players hardly consider anything other than the Emerus and Krieger. However, the Dewbauchee Vagner was the car to beat after its release with the Gunrunning DLC in 2017. The car is based on the real-life Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype.

The Dewbauchee Vagner sports a V8 engine coupled with a rear-wheel-drive powertrain. The car can go up to speeds of 126 mph (15th out of 53 super cars) and also complete a lap within 0:59.194 (7th out of 53 super cars).

The vehicle is extremely fast and also excels in the handling department owing to its low suspension and superior responsiveness.

