GTA Online Vespucci Job (Remix): How to start, 2x bonuses, and more (February 1 to 7)

Vespucci Job (Remix) is an Adversary Mode in GTA Online that will be paying 2x the usual cash and RP through February 7, 2024. This multiplayer match is pretty interesting and can provide an enjoyable escape from the game's usual grind. Its rules are simple, and it gets unlocked at Rank 1, allowing even beginners to join and benefit from the currently active bonus rewards.

That said, it is possible that some might be unfamiliar with this Adversary Mode and how it can be started. So, in this article, we will be taking a look at everything to know about the Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode in Grand Theft Auto Online.

2x bonuses and everything else to know about GTA Online Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode

The Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode is contested between two and four players grouped into two teams: Runners and Interceptors. However, only one can participate as the Runner, whose objective is to collect 15 checkpoints in the play area, whereas the latter's objective is to stop the former from doing so.

There are a total of seven Vespucci Job (Remix) matches available, and all of them will be paying 2x bonuses as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

To start this multiplayer match, you must enter Grand Theft Auto Online's pause menu, go to Online, select Jobs, Play Job, Rockstar Created, scroll down to Adversary Mode, and finally select a Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode.

The Adversary Mode playlist (Image via X/@TezFunz2 || Rockstar Games)

Each of these matches allots different GTA Online vehicles to both teams. To win the match, the Runner must collect all 15 checkpoints in the play area within five minutes. However, the Interceptors will be declared winners if the former fails to collect all checkpoints within the stipulated time.

The Runner can also use the option for a manual reset if they get trapped by the Interceptors, but this will cost 20 seconds on the timer. Moreover, the manual reset option will not be available in the final 30 seconds of the match.

The Interceptors must stop their opponent from collecting checkpoints (Image via YouTube/ Tylarious || Rockstar Games)

In a nutshell, the Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode is pretty entertaining, and more such multiplayer modes might also be available in Grand Theft Auto 6's online mode. That said, the highly anticipated sequel's multiplayer has not yet been officially announced, but fans expect it to be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2.

Besides the 2x bonuses on Vespucci Job (Remix) Adversary Mode, the weekly update has also applied bonus rewards on Simeon Contact Missions, Auto Shop Client Jobs, and more. New GTA Online weekly discounts have been made available as well.

