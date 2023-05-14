5 GTA Online weapons much better than Navy Revolver, ranked

Weapons are one of the most important features of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Like vehicles, there are several firearms to choose from within the game. One of them is the Navy Revolver, a handgun based on the 1851 Colt Navy Revolver. Not only does it look impressive, but it is also quite powerful. To unlock this handgun, players need to embark on an intriguing quest.

However, numerous alternatives are available, some of which players can purchase directly from an Ammu-Nation outlet in Los Santos or Blaine County. Here is a ranked list of five GTA Online weapons much better than the Navy Revolver.

Heavy Revolver MK II and four more GTA Online weapons better than the Navy Revolver, ranked

5) Double Action Revolver

The Double Action Revolver shares a design similar to the Navy Revolver and is based on the real-life handgun Colt M1892. To get the Double Action Revolver in GTA Online, players need to solve a side-quest quite like the Navy Revolver. While it is statistically less accurate per Rockstar's official website, the damage dealt is the same.

It also features a much better firing rate, giving it an edge over the Navy Revolver. The Double Action Revolver is also more effective against vehicles as it can blow up a car much faster.

4) Heavy Revolver MK II

Like the Navy Revolver in GTA Online, the Heavy Revolver MK II is a handgun with a compact build. This is due to its design being inspired by the Taurus Raging Bull, a real-life handgun. Based on the statistics from Rockstar Games' official website, the Heavy Revolver MK II does more damage than the Navy Revolver.

It also has a slightly faster firing rate, superior accuracy, and a better overall rating of 42.20 compared to the Navy Revolver's 40.00. The only downside is its marginally lesser clip size. Those interested can acquire it for $99,000 from Ammu-Nation stores across the southern state of San Andreas.

3) The Railgun

Unlike the Navy Revolver, the Railgun is one of the best Shotguns in GTA Online. However, its design is quite futuristic, and it shoots energy beams instead of regular bullets. While the Navy Revolver can be a bit more accurate, the Railgun deals much more damage.

Moreover, it is also incredibly effective at long range and can kill NPCs within a shot or two at max. The Railgun can usually be acquired from Ammu-Nation for $730,000. However, it is also frequently available in the Gun Van at a discounted rate.

2) Unholy Hellbringer

The Unholy Hellbringer is Rockstar Games' take on a futuristic Light Machine Gun (LMG). Although it isn't free of cost like the Navy Revolver, it is cheaper than the Railgun and costs $449,000 at the Agency Armory. It is also available in the Gun Van at certain times.

The Unholy Hellbringer's single-shot damage might be lesser than the Navy Revolver. However, its much faster firing rate makes up for that. It is also useful for taking out targets at long range and boasts a large clip size that can come in handy during intense gun battles.

1) The Widowmaker

The Widowmaker is one of the most high-tech weapons in GTA Online and features a futuristic design like the Unholy Hellbringer. However, it is just a re-skin of the Mini-Gun and shoots a laser beam instead of regular ammunition. The Widowmaker has the highest possible firing rate in the game and takes out NPCs and un-armored vehicles alike within seconds.

Its clip size is much superior to the Navy Revolver, and players can even use it to destroy tanks. Despite being such a powerful weapon, the Widowmaker is relatively affordable and costs $499,000 at the Agency Armory.

Poll : Have you unlocked the Navy Revolver in GTA Online? Yes No 3 votes