GTA Online weekly bonuses (Dec 8-11, 2023)

The GTA Online weekly bonuses introduced last week on Thursday, November 30, 2023, are still in effect and will be available through December 11. Weekly bonuses are usually available for only a week but the extension might have something to do with the upcoming Winter Update, which will introduce a plethora of fresh content and is rumored to release on December 12.

Fans also got to see the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 this week, but the game's release date is still far away. Hence, they can continue grinding GTA Online as they wait for Rockstar to reveal more information about it. So, let's take a look at the weekly bonuses available in the multiplayer for the next few days.

Here are all the ongoing GTA Online weekly bonuses (December 8 - December 11, 2023)

All Project Overthrow missions, added in June 2023 with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, are offering 2x cash and RP as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly bonuses through December 11, 2023.

Here are the names of all six Project Overthrow missions:

Reporting for Duty

Falling In

On Parade

Breaking Ranks

Unconventional Warfare

Shock & Awe

To access them, you must own a Mammoth Avenger equipped with an Operations Terminal. Both can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry and cost $3,450,000 and $1,450,000, respectively.

That said, Rockstar Games has discounted the Operations Terminal by 30% through December 11. Once installed in the Avenger, it can be accessed from inside the aircraft.

Click on the Project Overthrow icon to access and play its missions (Image via YouTube/TGG)

These missions can be completed solo and offer a decent amount of challenge. One of them also lets you fly the F-160 Raiju, which is one of the best planes in GTA Online at the moment.

In addition to the Project Overthrow missions, you can also earn 2x cash and RP by participating in the Sumo Adversary Mode through December 11. It is an incredibly fun multiplayer mode that allows the community to interact in healthy competition.

Sumo Adversary Mode is played between two and four teams. The objective is to push opposition cars outside the play area, and the sole survivor's team is declared winner.

Keep in mind that the match also has a time limit. If players from multiple teams are left in the match beyond the time limit, they must compete in a sudden death round.

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio will debut with the Winter Update (Image via Rockstar Games)

These in-game tasks can help in earning a decent amount of income before the GTA Online Winter Update drops. It will add a brand new business, Drift Races, drift tuning modifications for certain vehicles, and more fresh content to the game.

