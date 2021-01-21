GTA Online Weekly Update 1/21: New truck, Free Sonar Station, Double RP, and Cash

For the past few weeks, players have been treated to all sorts of new stuff as part of GTA Online's drip-feed style of content. The Cayo Perico Heist update brought a lot of new stuff to the game. Over the past few weeks, new vehicles have been making their way into the game as well.

Last week, players were treated to the wheelie-machine Maibatsu Manchez Scout, a military off-roader. This week, it is the ridiculous Vapid Slamtruck, which will be a riot in Freemode.

On top of that, bonus RP and Cash activities are being offered this week in GTA Online. Players have more incentive to engage in the Bunker business.

Selling stock from the Bunker will help the player net twice the amount of cash and double their output, which is great news all around for GTA Online players.

GTA Online Weekly Update 1/21:

Source: Posted by u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit, r/gtaonline

New Content:

Vapid Slamtruck, $1,310,000

Podium Vehicle: Peyote Custom

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Bunker Sales

Discounted Content:

GB200, $564,000

Caracara 4X4, $525,000

Winky, $618,750

Caracara, $1,065,000

APC, $1,395,000/$1,855,350

Bunkers, 40% Discount

Bunker Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

LSIA

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Free Kosatka Sonar Station

GTA$200K

Osiris, $390,000

PR4, $1,054,500

New Vehicle: Vapid Slamtruck

The Vapid Slamtruck is the latest vehicle to make its way to Los Santos as part of the Cayo Perico Heist update.

The Vapid is available in Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a staggering $1,310,000. Players must assess how much they need a glorified ramp on wheels in their garage.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos' description of the truck reads:

"Due to a recent spate of accidents involving this model, Vapid wants to remind any potential buyers that a common side effect of driving the Slamtruck is the constant stream of assholes attempting to clear your ramp on the freeway. See one coming? For the love of god, duck."

If a player is flush with cash and cares to own gimmick vehicles, the Vapid Slamtruck would make a viable purchase. The Slamtruck should be a hard pass for beginners who should save their money for essentials.