GTA Online Weekly Update 3/25: Pegassi Osiris, Clubhouse discounts, and more

It is that time of the week again for GTA Online players to hit a soft reset and rethink their approach for the rest of the week in the game. Those who tune in regularly to play GTA Online every week know that Thursday is one of the most important days of the week.

Rockstar Games drops a Weekly Update on Thursday that changes things up in a major way by enabling bonus RP and cash on certain activities. At times, players can earn up to three times the payout than they would usually get, meaning that they are essentially guided into doing certain jobs in the game.

Combining discounts with bonuses, each weekly update carries a certain theme. For instance, last week, players were encouraged to try out the Arena War mode due to the bonus RP and cash along with massive discounts on the Workshop and certain vehicles.

Similarly, this week, players have a lot to earn with the MC Businesses as the Clubhouse is available at a massive discount.

Pegassi Osiris, Clubhouse discounts, and more in GTA Online's Weekly Update 3/25

Credit: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline

Podium Vehicle

Pegassi Osiris

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

Advertisement

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Deadline

Discounted Content

40% off Nagasaki Stryder ($ 402,000 / 301,500)

40% off Western Rampant Rocket ($ 555,000)

40% off Nagasaki Shotaro ($ 1,335,000)

40% off BF Raptor ($ 388,800)

40% off Dinka Vindicator ($ 378,000)

40% off Principe Lectro ($ 598,500 / 450,000)

40% off Maibatsu Manchez Scout ($ 135,000)

35% off All Clubhouses

35% off Renovations Clubhouses

This is a great time for players to get into the Clubhouse business, as both the property and its renovations are available for a huge discount.

MC Businesses are a great way to start minting money in GTA Online and make a boatload of cash for a decent amount of work.