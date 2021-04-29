GTA Online Weekly Update 4/29: Bunker on discount, Ubermacht Revolter, and more

Good news for GTA Online players who were looking to splash out and buy a Bunker soon, all Bunker properties are now available at half their price. In addition to that, any Bunker sell missions are also worth Double the RP and Cash this week in GTA Online.

The Podium Car for this week is the Ubermacht Revolter, which should make a nice addition to the player's garage should they be so lucky and bag a brand new car for free. Triple RP and Cash events will also make a return this week, as Motor Wars will get the players thrice their usual payout.

This seems to be a quieter week than last time in GTA Online, which saw Diamonds return as a possible target for the Diamond Casino Heist. Also, there is no added bonus for any heist in GTA Online.

Bunker on discount, Ubermacht Revolver, and more in GTA Online Weekly Update 4/29

Credits: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline

Podium Vehicle

Übermacht Revolter

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

Advertisement

2x GTA$ and RP on Bunker Sale Mission

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Motor Wars

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Missile Base

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Bunker

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Diamond

Discounted Content

40% off Ocelot Ardent ($ 690,000)

40% off HVY APC ($ 1,855,350 / 1,395,000)

40% off Bravado Half-Track ($ 1,352,610 / 1,017,000)

40% off Enus Paragon R ($ 543,000)

50% off All Bunkers

50% off Renovations - Bunkers

40% off All Laser Weapons

Twitch Prime Bonuses

70% off Brute Armored Boxville ($ 877,800 / 660,000)

70% off Dewbauchee JB 700W ($ 441,000)

35% off Nagasaki Weaponized Dinghy ($ 1,202,500)

Time Trial

Elysian Island II, Par Time 01:50:00

RC Bandito Time Trial

Vespucci Beach, Par Time 02:05:00

Premium Race

Cutting Coroners