GTA Online Weekly Update 5/27: Nero Custom, New Stunt Races, and more

Last week was eventful for GTA Online players, with the infamous Panther Statue making its debut in the game. Players were able to scout the target on their trip to Cayo Perico and leave with a massive bag of loot.
The excitement continues this week with the introduction of new Stunt Races that Rockstar Games announced a week ago.
This week's Podium Vehicle is the Truffade Nero Custom, which is a good pick for players who are trying to bag themselves a flashy new car in GTA Online.
Other cool stuff includes bonus cash and RP on Simeon's Contact Missions. This is especially great since his missions are some of the easiest to complete in the game.
GTA Online Weekly Update 5/27
Podium Vehicle
- Truffade Nero Custom
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Simeon - Contact Missions
- 3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Motor Wars
- 3x GTA$ and RP on Stunt Races (New Stunt Races are available now)
Discounted Content
- 35% off Declasse Scramjet ($ 3,008,460 / 2,262,000)
- 40% off Mammoth Thruster ($ 2,194,500 / 1,650,000)
- 40% off TM-02 Khanjali ($ 2,310,210 / 1,737,000)
- 40% off HVY Chernobog ($ 1,987,020 / 1,494,000)
- 40% off Coil Rocket Voltic ($ 2,298,240 / 1,728,000)
- 40% off Mammoth Hydra ($ 2,394,000 / 1,800,000)
- 40% off Brute RCV ($ 1,875,300 / 1,410,000)
- 40% off Overflod Imorgon ($ 1,299,000)
- 40% off Pegassi Infernus Classic ($ 549,000)
- 40% off Grotti X80 Proto ($ 1,620,000)
- 40% off All Facilities
- 40% off Renovations Facilities
- 35% off Mammoth Avenger ($ 3,111,875 / 2,242,500)
- 35% off Vehicle Workshop Mammoth Avenger ($ 490,750)
- 35% off Weapon Workshop Mammoth Avenger ($ 159,250)
Twitch Prime Bonuses
- 80% off Mammoth Patriot Stretch (GTA$ 122,360 / 92,000)
- 80% off Karin Sultan Classic (GTA$ 343,600 / 257,700)
- 60% off Maxwell Vagrant (GTA$ 885,600 / 664,200)
Time Trial
- Observatory, Par Time 02:04:40
RC Bandito Time Trial
- Construction Site I, Par Time 01:50:00