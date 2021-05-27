GTA Online Weekly Update 5/27: Nero Custom, New Stunt Races, and more

Last week was eventful for GTA Online players, with the infamous Panther Statue making its debut in the game. Players were able to scout the target on their trip to Cayo Perico and leave with a massive bag of loot.

The excitement continues this week with the introduction of new Stunt Races that Rockstar Games announced a week ago.

This week's Podium Vehicle is the Truffade Nero Custom, which is a good pick for players who are trying to bag themselves a flashy new car in GTA Online.

Other cool stuff includes bonus cash and RP on Simeon's Contact Missions. This is especially great since his missions are some of the easiest to complete in the game.

GTA Online Weekly Update 5/27

Podium Vehicle

Truffade Nero Custom

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

2x GTA$ and RP on Simeon - Contact Missions

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Motor Wars

3x GTA$ and RP on Stunt Races (New Stunt Races are available now)

Discounted Content

35% off Declasse Scramjet ($ 3,008,460 / 2,262,000)

40% off Mammoth Thruster ($ 2,194,500 / 1,650,000)

40% off TM-02 Khanjali ($ 2,310,210 / 1,737,000)

40% off HVY Chernobog ($ 1,987,020 / 1,494,000)

40% off Coil Rocket Voltic ($ 2,298,240 / 1,728,000)

40% off Mammoth Hydra ($ 2,394,000 / 1,800,000)

40% off Brute RCV ($ 1,875,300 / 1,410,000)

40% off Overflod Imorgon ($ 1,299,000)

40% off Pegassi Infernus Classic ($ 549,000)

40% off Grotti X80 Proto ($ 1,620,000)

40% off All Facilities

40% off Renovations Facilities

35% off Mammoth Avenger ($ 3,111,875 / 2,242,500)

35% off Vehicle Workshop Mammoth Avenger ($ 490,750)

35% off Weapon Workshop Mammoth Avenger ($ 159,250)

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Mammoth Patriot Stretch (GTA$ 122,360 / 92,000)

80% off Karin Sultan Classic (GTA$ 343,600 / 257,700)

60% off Maxwell Vagrant (GTA$ 885,600 / 664,200)

Time Trial

Observatory, Par Time 02:04:40

RC Bandito Time Trial

Construction Site I, Par Time 01:50:00