GTA Online Yeti Hunt: Everything you need to know

The GTA Online Yeti Hunt event was added on December 21, 2023, as part of the game's Happy Holidays update. It is a simple yet intriguing quest wherein players investigate some clues linked to the infamous mythical beast, the Yeti. These clues are spread in a search area, and finding them all triggers a Yeti attack in the same location. If you are able to survive this, you will get cash rewards and an exclusive outfit.

The Yeti Hunt can be completed pretty quickly and is one of the most fun additions of the Happy Holidays update. It will only be available in the game until January 3, 2023. Let's take a closer look at everything you need to know about the Yeti Hunt.

GTA Online Yeti Hunt: How to play, rewards, and everything else you need to know

The GTA Online Yeti Hunt becomes available after you receive a text message about the same from a character named Tanner. You must be anywhere between Fort Zancudo and Paleto Bay to get this message.

After that, a circular search area will be marked on your map near Raton Canyon. There are five clues in the search area that you must find and investigate:

Deer carcass

Bloodied tent

Body parts

Car wreck

Torn shirt

You can find them in any order. The following image features the exact locations of all five clues in the search area:

Locations of all five Yeti Hunt clues (Image via gtaweb.eu/)

To investigate a clue, you must stand near it and press the button prompted in the top left corner of your screen. This will put the game in first-person perspective, and you can press the same button again to exit. Doing so will successfully register the clue and reward $10,000. You will be rewarded this amount for each clue.

Once all five clues have been investigated, the Yeti will attack you in the search area between 9 pm and 6 am, as per the time in the in-game clock.

The beast will be marked with a red skull icon on the mini-map, absorbing much damage before going down. Fighting it with regular weapons can be a little difficult. Therefore, you should consider either using explosives or advanced weapons like the Railgun.

Defeating the Yeti pays $50,000 and unlocks the Yeti Outfit in GTA Online. You can access the outfit from the "Outfits: Festive" section of your wardrobe.

This is what the Yeti outfit looks like (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Similarly, The Snowman outfit can be unlocked by destroying all GTA Online Snowmen. This quest also rewards a decent amount of cash.

More holiday-themed apparel, like the eCola and Sprunk Festive Sweaters, can be acquired as free gifts from the GTA Online Happy Holidays Hauler. It travels across Los Santos and Blaine County, dropping free gifts every few minutes.

