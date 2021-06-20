GTA San Andreas vs GTA Chinatown Wars on Android devices: Data and gameplay comparisons

Android fans have plenty of great GTA games to choose from, with GTA San Andreas and GTA Chinatown Wars being among the most different.

Both GTA San Andreas and GTA Chinatown Wars are great games in their own right, but there are notable differences between the two in terms of gameplay and data requirements that some Android owners might wish to know.

The former title is far more well-known, with the latter being one of the more criminally underrated titles in the GTA series. All of the data provided in this article comes from Rockstar Games' Google Play Store, which can be accessed from any Android device.

GTA San Andreas vs GTA Chinatown Wars on Android devices: A brief comparison

Huang Lee is a completely different character than CJ (Image via Rockstar Games)

Different players have different desires when it comes to their preferrable GTA experience. Some players will prefer GTA San Andreas, whereas others will prefer GTA Chinatown Wars by the same token, with the following paragraphs describing some of these details, which may influence some players' choice in which game to get.

GTA San Andreas data

GTA San Andreas is more gang-oriented than GTA Chinatown Wars (Image via Rockstar Games)

The current version of GTA San Andreas is 2.0 and it requires an Android device to be version 7.0 or higher. It was last updated on April 13, 2019, although it should be noted that Rockstar is aware of a problem with the recent OneUI 3.1 update. Many GTA San Andreas players have rated the game as one star recently because of this, as they cannot play the game with the OneUI 3.1 update still active (earlier versions work fine).

Other than that, GTA San Andreas has a size of 15M (with Rockstar Support saying it's 2.5 GB) and has been downloaded over 1,000,000 times. There are 626K reviews, with an average rating of 4.0 stars on the Google Play Store.

GTA San Andreas costs $6.99 on the Google Play Store.

GTA Chinatown Wars data

GTA Chinatown Wars gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

The current version of GTA Chinatown Wars is 1.04 and it requires an Android device to be version 7.0 or higher. It was last updated on May 21, 2019, and unlike GTA San Andreas, there are no problematic bugs preventing players from playing the game, even if they have the OneUI 3.1 update installed.

GTA Chinatown Wars has a size of 18M and has been downloaded over 100,000 times. There are over 29K reviews, with an average rating of 4.3 on the Google Play Store.

GTA Chinatown Wars costs $4.99 on the Google Play Store.

Quick summary of the data

GTA Chinatown Wars is easy to run on most phones (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas vs GTA Chinatown Wars' differences are as follows:

Size (According to the Google Play Store): 15M vs 18M

Version: 2.0 vs 1.04

Last updated: April 13, 2019 vs May 21, 2019

Rating: 4.0 vs 4.3

Number of reviews: 626K vs 29K

Number of installs: 1M+ vs 100K+

Differences in gameplay

GTA San Andreas feels more 3D (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas represents the classic GTA style of games that many fans are familiar with. By comparison, GTA Chinatown Wars operates on an almost 2D plane, with the camera being seen from a bird's eye view.

In terms of visuals, GTA San Andreas is the better game. It also has a far more robust modding scene, as GTA San Andreas has one of the most lively modding scenes out of any GTA game. (Note: not all GTA San Andreas mods work on Android devices, so make sure the mods downloaded specify Android somewhere in the title or description).

Some GTA Chinatown Wars gameplay (Image via Rockstar Games)

The stories are completely different, as is the writing. To grossly simplify GTA San Andreas: CJ comes back from Liberty City and arrives at San Andreas, before being caught up in Grove Street problems involving a corrupt cop. For GTA Chinatown Wars, it starts off as a tale when Huang Lee has to bring a sword to the new patriarch of the family, before getting caught in a failed assassination, thus losing the sword.

In terms of gameplay, GTA Chinatown Wars is faster-paced (as it was a game originally made for handheld consoles), so it's better for quick sessions compared to GTA San Andreas.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod