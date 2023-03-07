GTA Vice City: Tom Sizemore and his unforgettable voice act for a classic character

GTA Vice City is one of the most played and renowned video game titles of all time. Popular for its immersive open-world gameplay, unique cast of characters, and defining soundtrack, it received a lot of attention, applause, and many game awards.

What truly defines the essence of Vice City is its voice actors, who brought life and purpose to their portrayed characters with the power of speech and eloquence. Sonny Forelli was the main antagonist in the game and was played by the late Tom Sizemore.

Tom Sizemore's importance in GTA VC

Who is Tom Sizemore

Tom Sizemore was an actor who recently passed away after suffering a brain aneurysm on March 4, 2023, at the age of 61. He was known for his roles in movies like Saving Private Ryan, Natural Born Killers, Heat, and Black Hawk Down and also appeared in TV shows like CSI: Miami, Hawaii Five-0, and Twin Peaks.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Tom Sizemore’s effortless cool and phenomenal character work was an inspiration to all of us here at Rockstar Games long before his star performance as Sonny Forelli in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Rest In Peace, Tom Tom Sizemore’s effortless cool and phenomenal character work was an inspiration to all of us here at Rockstar Games long before his star performance as Sonny Forelli in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Rest In Peace, Tom https://t.co/2mdyh02Xhq

Tom Sizemore was also nominated for several awards for his charismatic acting. He was nominated for the Golden Globe award for his role in Witness Protection as Bobby "Bats" Batton and the Screen Actors Guild Award for his emotionally captivating performance in the movie Saving Private Ryan as Sergeant Horvath.

An analysis of Tom Sizemore's voice act

Tom's voice acting for GTA Vice City's antagonist, Sonny Forelli was one of the most memorable performances of his career. He brought a sense of menace, charisma, and humor to the character, making him a worthy foe for Tommy Vercetti.

His voiceover for Sonny Forelli matched perfectly with the 1980s Miami setting of the game, as he delivered lines that referenced pop culture terms like Miami Vice and Scarface.

The character's personality couldn't be captured by anyone other than Tom Sizemore. The beauty and weight in his voice had a lasting effect on GTA Vice City players all around the globe.

Dirty_Worka 💀 @Dirty_Worka @RockstarGames Incredible actor and brilliant character. Sad to see him go. Will never forget playing GTA and hearing voices from iconic actors for the first time in a video game. Added so much weight and immersion to the games. Truly groundbreaking. @RockstarGames Incredible actor and brilliant character. Sad to see him go. Will never forget playing GTA and hearing voices from iconic actors for the first time in a video game. Added so much weight and immersion to the games. Truly groundbreaking.

Tommy Vercetti had always been connected to Sonny Forelli. It is Sonny who sent Tommy to prison for 15 years after a drug deal in New York City went sideways, who brings him back to Vice City, only to sabotage his rise in the city and take over his empire.

Tom Sizemore was an amazing choice by Rockstar Games to play Sonny Forelli for many important reasons. He was known for playing many villainous and anti-heroic roles in movies and TV shows. Many aspects of his acting personality paved the way for future GTA villains:

He had an authoritative and intimidating voice that conveyed menace and power

He was always looking for challenges to bring more tone and charisma to his villain roles

His experience in playing various types of villains like crime lords, psychopaths, and drug dealers was put to good use for Sonny Forelli's character

Complex and impactful villains like Forelli needs voice actors like Tom Sizemore, who can get into the mind of the character and create a union of personalities.

Sonny Forelli's character wasn't easy to be voiced by even the greatest of actors. It takes extreme talent, dedication, and charm to play a dark role in a video game.

Tom Sizemore left a lasting impact on actors, filmmakers, and more importantly, GTA Vice City players, who were able to witness an Oscar-winning performance of the great legend for hours on end.

