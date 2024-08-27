5 hardest missions in GTA Online that never should have been hard

GTA Online has no shortage of hard missions, and some of these feel like they should've been easier. This includes some Contact Missions that are usually attempted by beginners, some of the missions or mini-heists from the newer DLCs that are much harder than the rest, and even a setup mission from one of the most popular heists in the game. Some missions are meant to be hard, but for others, the difficulty just doesn't make sense.

We've made a list of five such GTA Online missions that can be punishingly hard for most players, but they shouldn't have been so.

Note: The listings aren't in any particular order.

Toughest missions in GTA Online which should've been easy

1) Out of Harmony

The timer is the real killer here (Image via GTAWiki)

This is often considered as the hardest Contact Mission in GTA Online and there are several reasons for this. To begin with, Contact Missions like these are attempted by newer players who still don't have armored or weaponized vehicles. However, trying to do this mission without one can be ridiculously hard.

This mission requires you to steal and deliver a trailer full of weapons back to Trevor in just six minutes. The problem is, the location is filled with The Lost MC bikers. Once you kill them all and get the vehicle, more will spawn and keep following you. Since the target is a trailer, you must attach it to an adjacent truck cab, which also takes up time.

2) This is an Intervention

The First and Last Dose missions in GTA Online came with a huge reward once you complete all of them for the first time ($1 million and a free car worth nearly $3 million). They're also quite fun if you ignore the long drawn-out cutscenes. However, This is an Intervention, the first mission in the Last Dose series, can get quite frustrating.

It involves you surviving against a wave of enemies attacking the Acid Lab. What makes it so difficult is that they will attack from all sides, and there are several helicopters as well. The helicopters shouldn't have been added, as the mission is already challenging without them.

3) The McTony Robbery

The cops will be all over you (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Salvage Yard Robberies added with The Chop Shop DLC are all rather enjoyable. They're essentially mini-heists with their own setup missions and everything else you expect from a GTA Online heist. However, at the very end of the finale, there's a chance that you'll die instantly because of how tough it can get. Once you get hold of the target vehicle and try to escape from the crashed submarine, you'll be swarmed by cops.

There are so many cops here that they can kill you immediately if you get stuck for even a second. If you don't complete the optional task of collecting a set of masks, the police response will be even more ridiculous.

4) Heist Prep: Longfin

All you have to do for this preparatory mission for The Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online is to grab a Longfin boat and get it back. While this sounds easy on paper, it's not. This might come as a surprise, being on this list, as there's an easy method to do so.

However, this easy method involves letting your player character die, which only proves how difficult it is when playing normally. There are too many cops to escape from, and carrying the Longfin while being chased by the police can be frustrating.

5) The Doomsday Scenario

The Doomsday Scenario is the finale for Act 3 of The Doomsday Heist, and it's inarguably the toughest mission from this DLC. This is the reason why GTA Online players prefer to try out The Cayo Perico or The Diamond Casino Heist instead of The Doomsday Heist. What makes this heist finale difficult is the Clifford Juggernauts.

They have pinpoint accuracy, like most NPCs in the game, and they spawn in a section where you can't get to cover. On top of this, their Juggernaut armor makes them tough to kill. The section right after this is also quite hard, as one player has to hack into some computers while another has to protect them against an endless supply of enemies.

