GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (August 22 to 28, 2024)

Rockstar Games has started another August 2024 weekly event in Los Santos, adding a new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles for gamers to make money from. While the developers don’t allow players to claim these rides as personal vehicles this week, the huge amount of cash one can earn just by selling them to Yusuf is enough of a reason to steal them in the Salvage Yard missions.

The important thing to note is that this week’s GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles are manufactured by three of the most popular manufacturers in the game – Pegassi, Ocelot, and Dinka. Keep reading to learn more about each of the cars.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles are Zorrusso, Swinger, and Blista Kanjo

The newest GTA Online weekly update features the following Salvage Yard vehicles:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles #1: Pegassi Zorrusso

A picture of Pegassi Zorrusso in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via QuebecLimaSierra/Reddit)

Mission: The Podium Robbery

The Pegassi Zorrusso is a two-seater roadster-type hypercar that debuted in Grand Theft Auto Online in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update. Currently inspired by the real-life Italdesign ZeroUno Duerta, the automobile is highly expected to return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Unlike the Benefactor Vorschlaghammer, the Pegassi Zorrusso can reach a top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h) and complete a lap in approx. 1:01.028. Players can also take corners without an issue due to its reliable handling.

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles #2: Ocelot Swinger

A picture of Ocelot Swinger in Los Santos (Image via zuperglue/Reddit)

Mission: The McTony Robbery

The Ocelot Swinger is a two-seater classic racing civilian car based on the real-life Jaguar XJ13 and Lucra LC470. It debuted in 2018 as part of the After Hours update.

Unlike the podium vehicle, the Ocelot Swinger can reach a maximum speed of 118.25 mph (190.30 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.434.

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles #3: Dinka Blista Kanjo

A picture of Dinka Blista Kanjo in the game (Image via canadianpajamas/Reddit)

Mission: The Duggan Robbery

Lastly, there’s the Dinka Blista Kanjo, a popular three-door hatchback in Los Santos based on the real-life 1997-2000 Honda Civic Type R. It also made its debut as part of The Diamond Casino Heist update in 2020.

In terms of performance, the Blista Kanjo can reach a top speed of 109.25 mph (175.82 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:13.340, making it one of the slowest on the list.

It should be noted that all of the aforementioned automobiles will be replaced with new ones next Thursday, August 29, 2024.

