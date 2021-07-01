History of customization in the GTA series

Customization in the GTA series has gone through an extensive process to give players more creative freedom.

Before the release of GTA 4 multi-player online, Rockstar mainly preferred a traditional single-player experience. Nonetheless, they did allow players to customize not only their character appearances, but also their personal vehicles. However, it has taken some time to stand on its own two feet.

Notably, a joint Harvard and MIT study proved customization gives players more authority in their decisions. While the study is mainly concerned with online multi-player games, this will be hugely relevant for GTA Online later on. Nonetheless, GTA players do value customization in the series, even in the early games.

Customization and its historical progress in GTA

Starting with a transition to 3D games with GTA 3, Rockstar was rather slow to implement full-on customization right away. However, it did get progressively better with each game.

The early days of GTA and lack of customization

GTA 3 doesn't have much in the way of customization. Claude is a silent protagonist with no definable personality. He can't even change his clothes. While players can respray their vehicles at Pay 'N' Spray, the color is randomized every single time.

Vice City does allow players to change the outfit of Tommy Vercetti. However, they need to find a specific location for these pick-ups. Players must also complete storyline missions to gain access to these outfits.

Needless to say, customization wasn't a major priority yet. Rockstar was mostly focused on the gameplay experience. However, they found their footing with the release of San Andreas.

San Andreas is the major turning point in the series

Starting with San Andreas, GTA players finally got to experience in-depth personalization. Carl Johnson is one of the most customizable characters in GTA history. The clothing selection has greatly expanded from previous titles. Players can buy different articles of clothing, right down to the accessories.

CJ can not only change his clothing but also his physical appearance. For example, he can go to a barber shop to get a new hairstyle. In a feature unique to San Andreas, players can determine CJ's body type depending on his exercise and eating habits. They can also learn new fighting styles at the gym.

The biggest game-changer is the introduction of mod garages in San Andreas. For the first time in the GTA series, players can personalize vehicles to their liking. Instead of relying on luck at a local Pay 'N' Spray, they get to decide the colors. There are also modifications to hydraulics and nitro boosts.

GTA 4 - a step back and two steps forward

Unfortunately, GTA 4 dialed it down with the customization features. Hairstyles, body types, and fighting styles are now gone. Although Niko Bellic can purchase several clothing items, there were no mod garages for personal vehicles. Players had to rely on finding uniquely painted cars in missions instead.

The GTA 4 multi-player is where custom fans can sink their teeth into. For the first time in GTA series history, players can design their playable character. They can select different genders, heads, torsos, legs, glasses, and hats. Depending on their online ranking, they can also gain access to exclusive costumes.

However, customization was still in a primitive state. There wasn't much available at the start, which limited the player's options. Given the serious tone of GTA 4, they didn't go crazy with the costumes (beyond the zombie one).

GTA 5 brings back the basics from San Andreas

GTA 5 significantly improves the customization features of GTA 4, as it takes inspiration from San Andreas. Franklin, Michael, and Trevor can now get haircuts, facial hair, and tattoos. They also get access to a more diverse selection of clothes and costumes. It's certainly a breath of fresh air.

Most importantly, mod garages also make triumphant returns to the series. Los Santos Customs and Beeker's Garage can personalize vehicles with several modifications like bulletproof tires and armor upgrades.

GTA players can also mess around with their vehicle. For example, they can change their horns by giving it cartoony sound effects. They can also respray with primary and secondary colors, from which there are several to choose. Note that the enhanced version of GTA 5 has more custom options.

GTA Online sprints ahead and never looks back

GTA Online is the final evolutionary stage of the original GTA 4 multi-player. Create-a-character is considerably better. GTA players can now change physical features like the eyes, nose, and lips. There are also several outfits available, ranging from high-class tuxedos to chicken suits.

There is a new mod garage known as Benny's Original Motor Works. Available in the enhanced version of GTA Online, this mod garage offers more unique spray paint jobs. Although it only mods 27 vehicles, Benny's can add custom stereos for style points and better audio performance.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

