How to apply facepaint in GTA Online

It's almost Halloween, which means GTA Online players should partake in the spooky festivities. That said, facepaint goes a very long way in this game. It's a creative way to express yourself without having to wear a mask.

GTA Online players can put on anything from scary clown makeup to skeletal cosmetics. Of course, they will need to find the right place to apply their facepaint.

GTA Online players aren't going to find makeup artists inside a regular clothing store. Instead, you will need to look elsewhere, so here's a simple guide on how to wear facepaint in the game. Remember, the Halloween season has some exclusive cosmetics in store for you.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Wear facepaint in GTA Online for this Halloween

Visit a barbershop

GTA Online players can find barbershops on the map by looking for a scissors icon. After setting a waypoint to your destination, you can step inside the barbershop and have a makeup artist take care of you.

Here's a full list of directions you need to follow to apply facepaint:

Head inside a barbershop

Go near the chair and select 'Right D-Pad" for console players

Look through a menu and scroll down to "Face Paints"

Select any that particularly interest you

You should be fine as long as you have enough funds to pay off the makeup artist. GTA Online makes sure to save every single facepaint you buy, which means you don't have to pay for it again. If you want to go back to a previous look, simply pay another visit to your barber.

How to remove facepaint

There will be times when you might want a different look in GTA Online. Removing your current makeup is a very simple and easy process. Here's what you have to do to get rid of it:

Go back to the barbershop

Bring up the menu and scroll down to "Face Paints"

Select "None" to remove the current look

If you want to alternate between wearing a specific facepaint and taking it off immediately, you should go to a wardrobe and save your current outfit. GTA Online has ten slots available, so give them all different names.

Afterwards, you can bring up the Interaction Menu and click on "Style." Make sure to scroll all the way down to "Outfit," then move left or right to select a specific getup. Click on the costume you want, and just like that, you will quickly change into the new outfit.

Don't forget about the Halloween facepaints

As the above video demonstrates, you can get all sorts of Halloween facepaints this month. These range from cracked demons to ghoulish skulls. Players have a lot of colorful options to consider.

It's strongly recommended that you act quickly before this event is over. Halloween facepaints will not return until the following year, and you don't want to wait around that long.

Players should also consider getting as many facepaints as possible. By doing so, they can always switch back and forth between the ones they like, all without having to miss out. Halloween is only a few days away, so players better start their celebrations early.

