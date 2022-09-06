How to buy an Agency in GTA Online to start The Contract DLC

GTA Online's The Contract DLC was released on 15 December 2021. The DLC featured Dr. Dre and the return of Franklin Clinton from the GTA 5 campaign story. The Contract features a mission from Franklin Clinton. The player is required to purchase an Agency to unlock the mission and start playing it.

GTA Online's "The Contract" mission also references the campaign story, with Franklin referring to Michael and Lamar showing up to meet Franklin. Franklin is doing quite well, having his agency. Franklin's agency deals with celebrities, his first client is Dr. Dre.

Dr. Dre's new track is on GTA Online's The Contract DLC, along with other unreleased songs

The Agency

The cheapest GTA Online agency players can get costs 2,010,000, and the most expensive agency costs 2,830,000. Expensive agencies are not the only prime-located ones on the map, as players can find the cheaper ones in the middle of the map at a good location.

Players need to follow the steps mentioned below to purchase their first GTA Online Agency:

Open up the phone and get to the browser.

Visit Dynasty8 website.

From the website, players will be able to see the purchasable properties.

Players can choose from the below-mentioned Agencies:

Little Seoul: $2,010,000

Vespucci Canals: $2,145,000

Rockford Hills: $2,415,000

Hawick: $2,830,000

The agency can be upgraded with the following:

ART ($265,000 – $340,000)

WALLPAPER ($208,500 – $442,500)

ARMORY ($720,000)

ACCOMODATION ($275,000)

VEHICLE WORKSHOP ($800,000)

Players need to be choosy with what extra upgrades they need, as a fully upgraded agency might cost close to $6,000,000.

Armory

Armory provides players with a private Ammu-nation. This will enable players to buy weapons at a discount, upgrade some of their weapons to MKII variants, and purchase body armor, parachutes, rebreathers, night vision goggles, and earpieces.

The armory will also have a separate section of free ammo for some of the weapons (24 rounds of Pistol and 24 rounds of Assault Rifle ammo).

Garage

The garage is a three-level basement area where players can store up to 20 vehicles. There is an elevator on each floor to exit the building or go to the agency's office. Players can access the workshop by entering one of his parked vehicles if the workshop is owned.

The garage will also have an agency-provided Jubilee parked in the "Company Car" parking space. Players will also notice Franklin's bike from the story campaign parked in the garage.

Accommodation

The accommodation has a wardrobe, bathroom, bedroom, and TV with whiskey and a wine bottle always available. There's also an arcade machine, a telescope, and elevators leading directly to the roof, garage, office, and ground exit. The bed will be the only spawn-able point if accommodation is purchased.

GTA Online players can then choose to spawn from this location anytime later in the game.

Art and Wallpaper

Players can skip these decorations to the wall unless they have the cash to spare. The overall agency cost might go up if these are included in the purchase, so players can pick and choose what's required and save some cash here.

Since these are only aesthetic decorations, they're optional additions.

Security Missions

Once everything is set up, players can head back to their office to get started on the GTA Online missions. Logging into the system will have Franklin give a little intro. Players must first take care of at least one of the security missions to get started on Franklin's big VIP contract. The security missions are as follows:

Asset Protection (Players should protect a business for ten minutes)

Gang Termination (Players should attack a rival gang and kill four high-ranking members)

Liquidize Assets (Players should destroy a rival business by planting bombs)

Once players complete one of the security contracts, players will get a call from Franklin detailing where to head next to get started with the VIP Contract missions. This is where Dr. Dre's mission starts, after Franklin and the player meet Dr. Dre at a golf club and take down a couple of guys threatening Dr. Dre.

Any one of the agencies purchased by the players will be quite useful, at a good location, and will have a great look even without the art decorations and wallpaper customizations. Players can also play as Lamar or Franklin in the Short Trip missions.

The Contract can be quite an enjoyable experience with new characters.

