How to buy military vehicles in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises?

Whether it's for offensive or defensive purposes, military vehicles are a classic staple of GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. These vehicles are specifically modified for military usage. Naturally, most of them are weaponized and heavily armored.

Since public lobbies are quite chaotic in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, players need all the protection they can get.

Whether it's the Oppressor Mk II or the Mobile Operations Center, military vehicles are the bread and butter of GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. The most successful players will run profitable businesses by doing so.

Players can buy military vehicles by visiting websites in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Go to Warstock Cache & Carry

GTA Online Criminal Enterprises offers specific websites that cater to a particular audience. Warstock Cache & Carry has everything the players need for military-grade vehicles. These range from powerful tanks and utility trailers to fighter aircraft. Here's a quick look at how to visit the website:

Console players can bring up their phone by using "Up" on the D-Pad

PC players can hit the "T" or "Backspace" keys

Scroll down and click on the blue web icon

Whenever players open up their browsers, they will find a huge advertisement for Warstock Cache & Carry. Alternatively, they can also click on the "Money and Services" tab, then scroll down to the same website. Once they visit the website, they can filter vehicles based on their price tags.

Military vehicles define GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

Without this website, players shouldn't even bother going up against anyone. Warstock Cache & Carry has some of the best vehicles in the entire game. The best ones will succeed in either their sheer attacking power, heavily fortified protection, or long distance mobility.

Here are a few examples of really good military vehicles in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises, for one reason or another:

Oppressor Mk II ($2,925,000 - $3,890,250) - Flying bike that shoots homing missiles

($2,925,000 - $3,890,250) - Flying bike that shoots homing missiles Apocalypse Scarab ($2,313,000 - $3,076,290) - Lightweight tank with awesome firepower

($2,313,000 - $3,076,290) - Lightweight tank with awesome firepower P-966 LAZER ($6,500,000) - Extremely fast military jet with fighting capabilities

Players can also run highly successful businesses with select vehicles. The following is only available from Warstock Cache & Carry:

Mobile Operations Center ($1,225,000 - 2,790,000) - A mobile trailer which lets players run exclusive businesses, upgrade vehicles, and customize weapons

($1,225,000 - 2,790,000) - A mobile trailer which lets players run exclusive businesses, upgrade vehicles, and customize weapons RUNE Kosatka ($2,200,000 - $9,085,000) - Required for the profitable Cayo Perico heist

Either way, this is arguably the most useful website in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises. Not only do players need to bring down their enemies, they also need to make some money on the side. Warstock Cache & Carry really defines the meta game with their selection of military vehicles.

Keep in mind that some vehicles cost several million

Players will pay a lot of money in the short term, but they will make a lot more in the long run. For instance, the Kosatka is a very secure investment, since the Cayo Perico heist averages a million dollars per run.

Whether a player is running a business or taking part in heists, they should definitely save up for the submarine. They should also look into flying vehicles so it's easier to explore the map. With a little bit of grinding, players will have the funds they need to secure their financial prospects.

