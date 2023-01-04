How can GTA Online players stop snow in the game?

The snow season in GTA Online has added a white, chilly atmosphere to the game, and players are enjoying the rare weather phenomenon. Rockstar Games introduced snow as part of the Christmas-themed Festive Surprise event on December 22, 2022, and decided to continue with the 2023 New Year update.

The winter season is expected to end with a weekly update on January 12, 2023. While most players enjoy the snowy streets of Los Santos and Blaine County, others are either bored or irked by the unusual weather as snow has an effect on the game, especially while driving and overall visibility.

However, Tylarious, a GTA YouTuber, shared a video demonstrating how players can remove the snow effect prematurely. The YouTuber used an in-game glitch to remove snow from the entire map while leaving all holiday decorations intact.

This guide will show you how to remove snow from GTA Online before Rockstar does it.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The guide is based on a YouTube video by Tylarious.

Simple steps to remove the snow season from GTA Online

The first and most important thing to do before starting the process is to have an active friend in any Grand Theft Auto Online lobby. If you do not have an active friend, the glitch will simply not work.

Once that's assured, join any kind of lobby in the game and start a stunt race. The following are the steps to start a stunt race in GTA Online:

Open the pause menu Go to the Online tab Open the Jobs option Click on Play Job Click on Rockstar Created Open the Stunt Races menu Select any kind of stunt race from the list.

The YouTuber selected the Hotring Circuit - Chiliad Peak Raceway race to demonstrate the process. However, he also recommended players choose other options, such as - Los Santos or any other urban area.

A list of stunt races in GTA Online (Image via YouTube/Tylarious)

Players can begin the race with any settings, and there is no need for other players in the lobby since the trick works with a single player as well. After starting the race, simply drive around the track for a few seconds. It is also not mandatory to win or complete the race.

Once done, open the pause menu and navigate to the Friends tab. Search for your active GTA Online friend, click on Options, and select Join Game. The goal is to jump right into a friend's session from the Stunt Race Mission.

While the entire standard game mode is covered in snow, Rockstar has left some of the missions in their normal weather settings. As seen in the video, the stunt race takes place in sunny weather with a clear sky. When you try to join your friend's session, the game glitches and brings sunny weather into the current session.

However, the YouTuber warns players that the weather effect will only last for the current session and lobby. If you try to switch to another lobby in GTA Online, the glitch will be removed and the game will revert to snowy weather.

While it is still present in the game, Rockstar is known to patch errors at any time. Ergo, players should take advantage of the glitch before it is patched by the developers.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes