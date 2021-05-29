How to create an effective backstory for a character in GTA 5 RP

The world of GTA 5 RP boasts a colorful cast of characters. Their backstories often inform viewers why they are the way they are.

Every creative medium requires attention to detail. Roleplay characters have to make decisions that make sense based on key events in their past. For example, a gangster left for dead by his gang might have trust and anger issues. If left unresolved, they can eventually blow up like a powder keg.

Newer GTA 5 RP players want to join popular servers like NoPixel since that's where all the major streamers are. However, when they fill out a whitelist application, they must already have a backstory in mind for their character. Otherwise, they will be rejected for lack of demonstrative effort.

How to make a compelling backstory for GTA 5 RP

Beneath a character's personality traits lie the results of their personal experiences. Whether it's deep-seated resentment or happy-go-lucky attitudes, every character responds to situations differently.

It's up to the players to figure out what made them this way. GTA 5 RP is a conceptual exercise in creativity.

1) Create a comprehensive timeline

It's not about where it begins, but where it ends (Image via Yandex)

Every character has to start from somewhere. Players should consider the key events within the lifespan of their character. Take someone like Uchiha Jones, a GTA 5 RP character straight out of an anime. While the story is derivative of Naruto, it's a classic tale of revenge versus reason.

Character timelines give players a better understanding of their motivations. They can also plan out potential events in the future, should the roleplay head in that direction. Always expect the unexpected.

Players should use their timeline as a guide. Whether a character develops or stays the same is up to them.

2) Be mindful of the servers

There are several differences between specific servers. For example, NoPixel heavily enforces rules with bannable offenses. Meanwhile, according to Asmongold, SSB World offers a crazier experience for unruly people. GTA 5 RP gives players an unprecedented amount of control with their games.

In regards to a GTA 5 RP backstory, players should think about their respective playstyles. There's no point in crafting dramatic masterpieces with servers full of clowns. Players should choose the server they want to play on, then create a backstory relevant to the servers themselves.

3) Use real-life inspiration

Believable characters often use actual life events as their inspiration. Players can use their personal experiences to inform their decision-making process.

Given how 2020 left like a parallel universe of strange moments, players should take advantage of the ridiculous stories that came out that year.

Most GTA 5 RP servers rely on over-the-top characterization, most of which border on memetic status. Players can follow various streamers to get an idea of which direction they want their character to go.

Real-life can sometimes feel unrealistic, so players shouldn't be afraid to take it to the next level.

4) Take advantage of GTA 5 assets

The GTA version of Playboy Mansion (Image via GTA Myths Wiki)

There are several unique locations within the GTA 5 map. Considering the size and scope (75.84 square kilometers, to be exact), most players end up missing these areas.

From skate parks to shopping districts, gamers can use these locations for breathing more life into their GTA 5 RP characters.

GTA 5 provides a wide range of areas to explore. One example is the Richman Mansion, an underused asset within the game. High-profile socialites could use this as their base of operations, especially if they're the talk of the town.

Players should take the time to drive around the map. If they look hard enough, they might find something interesting in the corner of their eye. Los Santos and Blaine County offer a wide-open landscape to take advantage of.

5) Don't take it too seriously

Not everybody is a dog person, it seems (Image via Pinterest)

GTA Online has its fair share of annoying players, and GTA 5 RP is no different. Sometimes, they want to ruin the enjoyment of everyone in the lobby. NoPixel bans players who use powergaming and metagaming, since it creates a power creep within the GTA 5 RP community.

When a player creates a backstory for their character, they should avoid giving themselves unrealistic advantages. A godlike angel who never loses any fight and has powers of immortality is not fun to deal with. Players should never go in with the expectation that their character will always end up on the winning side.

Backstories are past events that can set up an expectation for the future. The most interesting part of GTA 5 RP is how characters react to unexpected moments. Weaknesses can be turned into strengths, so players shouldn't worry about losses. Even a Burger Shot manager can one day make big moves in GTA 5 RP.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

