How DLCs might improve the single-player mode in GTA 6

Though GTA 5 is well-known as one of the most financially successful games ever, it lacked something the previous entry in the franchise had: DLC. Not everyone loves DLC updates, but Grand Theft Auto 4 had some memorable stories tacked on later.

Instead, GTA 5 received Grand Theft Auto Online, which made Rockstar Games an obscene amount of money. While many love the online expansion, there’s something to be said about more single-player content, which the game lacked.

DLC could return in GTA 6, enhancing the solo experience

Grand Theft Auto 6 is already known to be in development and boasts a female protagonist, several cities to explore, and much more. According to reports, there is also the possibility of the developers bringing back single-player DLC to the franchise.

GTA 5, after all, featured no single-player DLC. Instead, it had Grand Theft Auto Online, which was a smash hit with players worldwide. The game also had three protagonists and a vast story to explore, but no real DLC to speak of.

The previous game’s The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned were major story expansions and are beloved by the community. Back in 2017, Rockstar Games explained why the game featured no DLC in an interview with Game Informer.

“With GTA V, the single-player game was absolutely massive and very, very complete. It was three games in one. The next-gen versions took a year of everyone’s time to get right, then the online component had a lot of potential, but to come close to realizing that potential also sucked up a lot of resources. And then there are other games – in particular Red Dead Redemption II.”

On top of that, Grand Theft Auto Online was a massive success and pulled in millions of dollars. There was no need to try and divert resources towards DLC. However, single-player DLC may be returning to GTA 6 in the future.

Fans should also consider that Grand Theft Auto 6 may have been in development for years at that point, and there was simply no time to create a DLC for the previous entry in the franchise.

With the notion that GTA 6 is going to have several cities playable, some of these could be released through DLC. That way, a whole new story can be told, whether with a new protagonist or with the current one.

Grand Theft Auto 6 isn’t supposed to focus on several different protagonists, so there’s room to do more and tell more. There have been reports that the game will also receive additional cities post-launch.

This could lead to the developers telling a wide variety of stories, perhaps focused on other pivotal characters in the GTA series. Grand Theft Auto 6 sounds like it will be a massive game beyond the scale of even the previous game.

It’s also being suggested that the base game will take place in Vice City, and that’s a city fans are already quite familiar with. It would not be difficult to bring back some classic characters and storylines and continue them through DLC.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City is another incredibly popular part of the series, and returning to or referencing previous entries in the story could further enhance the upcoming game through a variety of DLC storylines.

While not everyone likes DLCs, it is a great way to expand and further the game’s story, instead of the route Grand Theft Auto 5 took. Instead, it offered a huge open world that, while it had storylines, doesn’t really enhance Grand Theft Auto 5’s single-player experience in any way.

Since the previous game had no additional episodes or DLC, fans will likely be open to seeing what Rockstar Games can come up with when Grand Theft Auto 6 finally launches.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

