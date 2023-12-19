How to download free GTA Online on PS4/PS5?

PlayStation Plus (or PS Plus) Extra and Premium members can now download Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer, GTA Online, for free on PS4 and PS5. The Rockstar Games title has been added to the PlayStation Game Catalog for users to download. Rockstar has also added some new features to the game's PS5 (and Xbox Series X/S) version with The Chop Shop update.

Grand Theft Auto 5 will be accessible as long as your PS Plus Extra or Premium membership is valid. Downloading it on either console involves a few simple steps, but for anyone requiring assistance, here is how to download GTA Online for free on PS4 and PS5.

PS Plus Extra and Premium members can download GTA Online for free on PS4 and PS5

Expand Tweet

Once you download Grand Theft Auto 5 on your console, you can access its multiplayer, GTA Online, from the pause menu.

Here is how PS Plus Extra and Premium members can download the game on PS4:

Step 1: Access your PS4's Function Screen.

Access your PS4's Function Screen. Step 2: Click on the PS Plus icon (yellow Plus icon).

Click on the PS Plus icon (yellow Plus icon). Step 3: Scroll down to the Game Catalogue option.

Scroll down to the Game Catalogue option. Step 4: Look for Grand Theft Auto 5's icon, click on it, and then download it.

The PS Plus icon should be here on PS4's Function Screen (Image via YouTube/YourSixStudios)

Here is how PS Plus Extra and Premium members can download the game on PS5:

Step 1 - Click on the PS Plus icon on your PS5's Home Screen (Games home screen).

- Click on the PS Plus icon on your PS5's Home Screen (Games home screen). Step 2 - Access the Benefits tab and then select Game Catalog.

- Access the Benefits tab and then select Game Catalog. Step 3 - Look for Grand Theft Auto 5's icon, click on it, and download it.

The PS Plus icon should be here on PS5's Games Screen (Image via YouTube/Genie Guide)

Here are the file sizes of GTA 5 on PlayStation Plus:

PS4 version - 91.357 GB

- 91.357 GB PS5 version - 95.945 GB

You can also migrate your GTA Online character and progress from the PS4 version to the PS5 version. However, moving forward, progress will be separate on both versions.

There are also some unique features in Grand Theft Auto Online's PS5 (and Xbox Series X/S) version, such as HSW performance upgrades for certain vehicles, Career Builder, Career Progress Menu, and more.

Rockstar Games also added animals to the online mode, along with the ability to move cars between garages (via the Interaction Menu in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions) with the recent DLC. More content might arrive with the GTA Online Christmas Update 2023.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : On what console will you play GTA Online? PS4 PS5 0 votes