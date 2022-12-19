How to duplicate cars in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online players have been exploiting the car duplication glitch for a long time now. At times, the glitch works for multiple cars, and on other occasions, it works for just one specific car. There is also a high chance of players getting their accounts suspended for abusing the glitch, but it can be used even after the latest DLC update.

Glitches and bugs may not always work, so if it does not work on the first attempt, players should try again later. Bugs could freeze the game as well. If this happens, it's a good idea to wait for some time before attempting to trigger the glitch again.

This article will focus on how to duplicate cars in GTA Online after the latest Winter DLC update.

GTA Online's duplicate car glitch still works after the Winter DLC

Here's how to get the duplicate car glitch to work after the Los Santos: Drug Wars update in GTA Online. Players who are looking to attempt the glitch will require an Elegy RH8. Here's a complete list of what they'll need:

A facility

The facility must be full

A CEO building

A CEO garage

The garage must be full

An Elegy RH8 is used for this glitch to work

Weeny Issi (the car that is duplicated by players at the moment, so you must own one)

Alternative vehicles will be either Benny's vehicles or Arena war vehicles

The facility must have an Elegy RH8

The facility must also have an Avenger

The car you're duplicating must have a custom plate

Guide to duplicating cars in GTA Online

Once all the requirements have been met, you can follow the guide below to duplicate cars in GTA Online:

Get into the free Elegy. Tap left on the D-pad to be taken into the Avenger. You must change one thing on the car (any upgrade or repaint should do). Exit the Avenger. Get back into the Elegy and drive it outside. Use the interaction menu to return the personal vehicle to storage. Call the Mechanic and request a personal vehicle, or sign in to MC and request a bike. Drive or ride the vehicle into the facility. Once inside the facility, there will be an alert that says the facility is full. Cancel/Decline the alert. Get into your Elegy once again. Hit left on the D-pad to get into the Avenger again. You will spawn on foot if the glitch is working correctly. Head to the Cockpit door quickly and press X (PS controller) or A (Xbox controller). You will be dragged outside. If not, just make your way outside the facility yourself. Sign in to Securoserv and request a Buzzard. Get to the Buzzard and fly to your CEO office. Once you land, try to enter the garage (which is full). You will face the bug and find yourself back at the facility. Once there, the Elegy will be missing. Get into the car that you wish to duplicate and hit the right D-pad key. Change one thing on the car and exit the vehicle. The vehicle will be duplicated in place of the missing Elegy. This duplicate car can now be sold for free money.

As reported by many players, the glitch works fine with Weeny Issi. To avoid having your account get banned or suspended, it's recommended not to attempt the glitch too many times.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes