How to earn 2x bonuses from GTA Online Tow Truck Service this week? (January 11 to January 17)

A new GTA Online weekly update released earlier today, January 11, and introduced time-limited bonus rewards on some in-game acitivities. Among them are the Tow Truck Service missions that will reward 2x bonuses through January 17, 2024. These are a part of the recently added Salvage Yard business, and can be completed within a few minutes to receive a decent amount of money.

However, players must purchase the Tow Truck upgrade for their Salvage Yards to unlock these missions. With that said, let's take a closer look at how to earn 2x bonuses from Tow Truck Service missions in GTA Online this week.

GTA Online guide: How to earn 2x bonuses from Tow Truck Service missions (January 11 - 17, 2024)

Naturally, you must own a Salvage Yard to earn from Tow Truck Service missions. There are five Salvage Yard locations in GTA Online, and all of them are listed on Maze Bank Foreclosures' website. The properties of this business are pretty expensive, especially those in Los Santos, but they are completely worth investing in.

While purchasing a Salvage Yard from Maze Bank Foreclosures, you must also buy the Tow Truck upgrade. Doing so will add the vehicle to your business property, through which you can start the GTA Online Tow Truck Service missions.

You can also equip the Tow Truck upgrade after purchasing the Salvage Yard from the same in-game website (Image via YouTube/TGG)

There are two options available for this upgrade, a regular Tow Truck and a Tow Truck Beater. The latter is basically a rusted version of the former and is much cheaper. Therefore, those who don't care about how it looks and want a cheaper option should go for it.

To start a GTA Online Tow Truck Service mission, go to the said vehicle parked inside your Salvage Yard, sit inside, and select Launch Tow Truck Service. This will trigger the said mission, tasking you with towing a vehicle back to your yard.

Select the Launch Tow Truck Service option here (Image via YouTube/Red Nitrate)

The vehicle's location will be marked on the map. After getting there, attach it to your truck's hook and tow it back to the business property. The mission will be completed once you get inside the Salvage Yard.

Tow Truck Service missions are offering twice the usual payout through January 17, 2024, as part of the latest weekly update. However, you will be paid after your staff is done salvaging the vehicle. This will take some time, but you can reduce it to some degree by installing the Staff upgrade from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

The Drop Zone Adversary Mode and some Community Series Jobs are offering bonus rewards through January 17, 2024, as well. Rockstar Games has also added the Albany Cavalcade XL in GTA Online with today's weekly update.

