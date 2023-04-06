How to earn 2x rewards by playing Bunker Series in GTA Online this week? (April 6-April 12)

In GTA Online, players are always on the lookout for new opportunities to earn money and increase their wealth. This week, from April 6 to April 12, 2023, players can earn double the rewards by participating in the Bunker Series.

The Bunker Series is a multiplayer mission requiring players to work together to complete various objectives while fending off hostile forces and other players.

By participating in the Bunker Series this week, players have the opportunity to earn significant rewards and increase their earnings. Here's what Rockstar Games mentioned about the 2x rewards in the Bunker Series in their latest Newswire:

Head underground and do battle across a subterranean pressure-cooker in the Bunker Series and earn 2X GTA$ and RP through April 12.

The Bunker Series is a challenging and exciting way for players to test their skills and earn money in GTA Online. With double rewards available this week, it is a particularly lucrative opportunity for players looking to increase their wealth.

By working together and completing objectives, players can earn significant rewards that can be used to purchase new weapons, vehicles, and properties.

With the clock ticking, players must act fast to take advantage of this limited-time offer and earn as much money as possible before the event ends.

Bunker Series in GTA Online: What it is and how to play

The Bunker Series is an Adversary Mode available in GTA Online. First introduced in the 2017 Gunrunning update, it has remained a popular choice for players looking for an exciting and challenging multiplayer experience.

This week, players will have the opportunity to earn double the rewards by participating in the Bunker Series. To do so, players must first purchase a Bunker property from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website.

Once a Bunker has been acquired, players can access the Bunker Series by opening the pause menu and selecting the "Online" tab.

Within the Bunker Series, there are seven games to choose from, all of which take place in a Bunker and require players to navigate tight spaces while completing various objectives.

More about the Bunker Series Adversary Mode

The seven different games within GTA Online's Bunker Series are Every Bullet Counts, Juggernaut, Kill Quota, Resurrection, Slasher, Till Death Do Us Part, and Trading Places.

In Every Bullet Counts, players are pitted against each other in a free-for-all death match with limited ammo. Juggernaut involves a team of players taking on one player who is heavily armored and armed.

In Kill Quota, players must rack up kills using a selection of weapons, with each successful kill earning more points than the last. Resurrection involves teams fighting to revive their fallen teammates while trying to eliminate the other team.

In Slasher, players must survive against an enemy with only a flashlight and a shotgun, while Till Death Do Us Part requires players to protect their partner while taking out the other team.

Finally, Trading Places sees players switching between high and low-ranking positions, with the highest-ranked player having the best weapons and armor in GTA Online.

While owning a Bunker gives players a distinct advantage in the Bunker Series, anyone can participate and earn 2x cash and reputation points starting April 16. It's the perfect opportunity to test one's skills and earn money in GTA Online.

Poll : Have you played the Bunker Series Adversary Mode before? Yes No 0 votes