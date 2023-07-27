How to earn 3x Cash from GTA Online Street and Pursuit Races this week? (July 27 to August 2)

Rockstar Games increases the standard payout of certain Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online missions and challenges each week as part of the weekly update. The current update has tripled the payouts for Street Races and Pursuit Races in the game, lasting from July 27 through August 2, 2023. Both are multiplayer races and hence, cannot be done solo.

There are a couple of ways of starting Street and Pursuit Races, which beginners might be unaware of. However, all of them are pretty straightforward. So, let's take a look at how players can earn 3x cash from GTA Online Street and Pursuit Races this week.

GTA Online guide: How to earn 3x cash from GTA Online Street and Pursuit Races this week (July 27 - August 2, 2023)

The simplest way of starting a Street or Pursuit Race is via GTA Online's Pause menu. Upon accessing it, head to the Online tab and select Jobs, then Play Job, Rockstar Created, and then finally, Races.

Here, scroll through the available options to land at Street and Pursuit Races. There are multiple choices in both categories, winning either of which allows you to earn 3x cash and RP, thanks to the new GTA Online weekly update.

Alternatively, you can start a Street or Pursuit Race by talking to the Race Organizer inside the LS Car Meet. Upon locating him, get close and press the button prompt in the top left corner of the screen to select either of the two race series.

Street Races are very much like usual races and can be played between two and eight players. Checkpoints are marked with paint on the ground, including start and finish lines. Cars from only the Tuner Race category are eligible for use.

Here is a list of all available Street Races:

Back at the Rancho

Beachfront Runner

Country Pursuits

High Society

Home Street Home

The Business End

Up Your Alley

You can also use shortcuts, termed as Secondary Routes, in Street Races, but they are not as easy to navigate.

Pursuit Races, on the other hand, are a little different. Upon passing through the first checkpoint, a wanted level gets triggered, which increases as you progress through the race.

Here are all the Pursuit Races in the game:

A Real Education

Get Trucked

Good Bet

Groving

Industrial Action

It's Terminal

Join the Club

Since the involvement of cops makes this race a little more challenging, using armored cars is advised.

Performing well in Street and Pursuit Races can help in winning the LS Car Meet Prize Ride car, which gets rotated every week like the GTA Online podium car. This week's Prize Ride is the Ocelot Ardent.

The Ocelot Ardent is this week's Prize Ride (Image via Twitter/TezFunz2)

Although Rockstar Games hasn't revealed Grand Theft Auto 6 vehicles yet, this car might be a part of that game as well.

