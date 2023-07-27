5 reasons to own Dinka Jester Classic in GTA Online in 2023

The release of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest weekly update has put the Dinka Jester Classic on the Diamond Casino and Resort Podium. It is a sports car with an interesting design and rather affordable pricing, which players can get for free if they manage to win it by spinning the Lucky Wheel this week. There are many reasons that are compelling enough if the above ones did not satisfy.

Nevertheless, thoroughly understanding something before investing in it is always a good approach. That said, here is a list of five reasons to own the Dinka Jester Classic in GTA Online in 2023.

Low cost and 4 more reasons to own Dinka Jester Classic in GTA Online in 2023

1) Based on a Toyota Supra model

It is no secret that Rockstar Games bases most GTA Online cars on real-life vehicles. The Dinka Jester Classic is no exception to this and is likely based on the Toyota Supra JZA80 MK IV. This gives it a sporty look with its front end boasting massive headlights and grilles.

The rest of its body is not as curvy as other sports cars in the game but is enough to catch attention. The cabin is rather compact, allowing space for a maximum of two people. Interestingly, the Jester Classic features a Rear-Wheel-Drive layout, which aids in drifting.

While this doesn't make it the best in-game drift car, you can equip it with Low Grip tires from the LS Car Meet to improve upon its standard drifting capabilities.

2) Low cost

The sports car has been put on display at the Diamond Casino and Resort Podium as part of the new GTA Online weekly update. Therefore, you have a shot at winning it for free by spinning the casino's Lucky Wheel through August 2, 2023.

The chances of winning a podium car are unfortunately low and the wheel can only be spun once every 24 hours. However, even if players fail to win this week's GTA Online podium car, they can easily get it the usual way as it is somewhat affordable.

By visiting the in-game automobile website, Legendary Motorsport, the Dinka Jester Classic can be purchased for just $790,000.

3) Faster base top speed than Penaud La Coureuse

The Penaud La Coureuse is the latest addition to the game from San Andreas Mercenaries update's drip feed. Like the Dinka Jester Classic, it is also a sports car, but a tad bit slower. The base top speed of 114.50 mph or 184.27 km/h by the Renault R5 Turbo 3E-inspired car is comparatively less than the Jester Classic, which clocks 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h.

Although La Coureuse's top speed can be enhanced to 142.50 mph or 229.33 km/h via HSW upgrades, that luxury is quite expensive and is only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

4) Low cost of customization

While HSW upgrades are only available on Next-Gen consoles, players on all platforms have access to the basic set of upgrades. At Los Santos Customs or any other vehicle workshop, the Dinka Jester Classic can be customized under 23 categories.

These include custom components such as chassis, exhausts, fenders, hood, headlight covers, and more along with engine, brake, and armor upgrades. The cost of fully upgrading the car is estimated at $377,550, which most players can afford.

5) It also appears in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Both GTA Online and San Andreas are primarily set in Los Santos, albeit in different universes. However, despite the latter being almost two decades old, its popularity is very high to this day.

Hence, fans of Rockstar Games' 2004 release can drive around Los Santos in the Dinka Jester Classic to recreate the experience of the older game.

This car is affordable and also delivers performance-wise. Therefore, players can have fun using it while they wait for GTA 6.

