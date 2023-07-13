How to earn 3x rewards from GTA Online Tiny Racers Adversary Mode this week (July 13 to July 19)

A new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update went live a few hours ago, bringing bonus rewards for completing certain in-game events and multiplayer modes. One is the Tiny Racers Adversary Mode, offering three times the regular amount of money and RP through July 19, 2023. While it is a car race, some exciting elements make it stand out.

However, some players might now know its rules and regulations or how to play this multiplayer game mode. Hence, this article will answer how to earn triple rewards from GTA Online Tiny Racers Adversary Mode this week.

GTA Online guide: How to earn 3x rewards from Tiny Racers Adversary Mode this week (July 13 to July 19, 2023)

#GTAOnline [July 13 - 20]Armoured Trucks are backCooldown: 20 minutesAvailability: 10 minutesDuration: 15 minutesCash Reward: $50,0003x GTA$ & RP- Tiny Racers Adv Mode2x GTA$ & RP- Armoured Trucks- Running Back Adv ModeIssi Classic & Special Vehicle Races are back [July 13 - 20]Armoured Trucks are backCooldown: 20 minutesAvailability: 10 minutesDuration: 15 minutesCash Reward: $50,0003x GTA$ & RP- Tiny Racers Adv Mode2x GTA$ & RP- Armoured Trucks- Running Back Adv ModeIssi Classic & Special Vehicle Races are back#GTAOnline https://t.co/vheFNaXGLH

The Tiny Racers Adversary Mode offers thrice the usual in-game cash and RP as part of the new GTA Online weekly update. You can start it like any other Adversary Mode by following the instructions given below:

STEP 1 - Access the Pause Menu

- Access the Pause Menu STEP 2 - Go to "Online"

- Go to "Online" STEP 3 - Enter "Jobs"

- Enter "Jobs" STEP 4 - Select "Play Jobs"

- Select "Play Jobs" STEP 5 - Choose "Rockstar Created"

- Choose "Rockstar Created" STEP 6 - Enter "Adversary Modes"

- Enter "Adversary Modes" STEP 7 - Scroll down and find Tiny Racers

The game features a total of seven Tiny Racers Adversary Modes, and each of them takes place at a separate location. The race track is suspended in the air at these locations, some in Los Santos and the others in Blaine County.

Here is a list of all Tiny Racers Adversary Mode locations in GTA Online:

Tiny Racers I - Downtown

- Downtown Tiny Racers II - Vespucci Beach

- Vespucci Beach Tiny Racers III - Sandy Shores

- Sandy Shores Tiny Racers IV - Elysian Island

- Elysian Island Tiny Racers V - LSIA

- LSIA Tiny Racers VI - Mount Chiliad

- Mount Chiliad Tiny Racers VII - Central Los Santos

You can earn 3x rewards from Rockstar Games through July 19, 2023, by winning either of the Tiny Racers Adversary Modes. Additionally, all players are assigned the same vehicle, which is different in all races.

Everything to know about Tiny Racers Adversary Mode

The Tiny Racers Adversary Mode is a little different from regular car races. It is played from a birds-eye view, and to win a round, you must earn one point by either eliminating your competitors or leaving them far behind for 10 seconds.

To do this, the game offers various types of Pickups with unique benefits. They can either be used to obstruct competitors or destroy their vehicles. Additionally, falling off the track also counts as an elimination.

The player who attains the required points first is declared the Tiny Racers Adversary Mode winner.

Besides applying bonus rewards to this multiplayer race, the new weekly update also marks the return of GTA Online Armored Trucks.

