How to earn GTA Online 3x bonuses on Come Out to Play Adversary Mode? (Sep 14 to Sep 20)

This week's GTA Online weekly update is celebrating Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary. Rockstar Games is offering massive payout bonuses on many in-game activities, such as jobs, challenges, and multiplayer matches. One of them is the Come Out to Play Adversary Mode, which is handing out triple the usual money and RP to participants until September 20, 2023.

The rules are simple and easy to understand, and it is quite a fun game mode to grind this week. You can start it by venturing into the pause menu's jobs section. For those requiring a little assistance, here is how to earn 3x bonuses on Come Out to Play Adversary Mode in GTA Online.

GTA Online guide: How to earn 3x bonuses on Come Out to Play Adversary Mode (September 14 - 20, 2023)

Follow the instructions given below to start the Come Out to Play Adversary Mode:

Step 1 - Open GTA Online's pause menu

- Open GTA Online's pause menu Step 2 - Access the "Online" tab

- Access the "Online" tab Step 3 - Go to Jobs

- Go to Jobs Step 4 - Now select Play Job

- Now select Play Job Step 5 - Select Rockstar Created

- Select Rockstar Created Step 6 - Open Adversary Mode

- Open Adversary Mode Step 7 - Search and select Come Out to Play from the playlist

As with many other Adversary Modes in the game, Come Out to Play also has a few options, each varying in location. Here is a list of all Come Out to Play Adversary Mode locations:

Come Out to Play I - From Raton Canyon to Paleto Cove

- From Raton Canyon to Paleto Cove Come Out to Play II - From Covenant Avenue to Vanilla Unicorn

- From Covenant Avenue to Vanilla Unicorn Come Out to Play III - From Bayview Lodge to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness

- From Bayview Lodge to Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness Come Out to Play IV - From Paleto Bay Sheriff's Office to the opposite end of Paleto Bay

- From Paleto Bay Sheriff's Office to the opposite end of Paleto Bay Come Out to Play V - From Redwood Lights Track to Rebel Radio Building

By playing any of these Come Out to Play Adversary Modes, you can earn 3x bonuses as part of the current GTA Online weekly update, which lasts until September 20, 2023.

Everything to know about Come Out to Play Adversary Mode

The Come Out to Play Adversary Mode is a timed match between two and eight participants, divided into two teams, Hunters and Runners. However, the latter can be limited to two or three players based on the number of participants.

Once the teams have been formed and the match starts, Runners must make their way to the Escape Zone while Hunters try to stop them from doing so. Rockstar Games equips both teams with weapons, although Hunters can only wield Sawed-Off Shotguns.

That said, Runners can only move on foot, whereas Hunters get access to motorbikes. Additionally, the Runners and Hunters get one and infinite lives, respectively.

If the timer runs out or all Runners are neutralized, Hunters win. On the contrary, Runners are declared winners if they make it to the Escape Zone. All things considered, it is quite a fun match to grind while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar has also raised the standard payouts of Lamar Contact Missions, Trevor Contact Missions, The Data Leaks, and Hangar Sell missions, along with the Come Out to Play Adversary Mode. Hence, it is a great time to make a lot of money besides using GTA Online money glitches.

