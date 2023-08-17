How to earn triple bonuses from Export Mixed Goods in GTA Online this week (August 16 to August 23)

A new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update is live, offering bonus rewards on various Cargo Warehouse-related jobs. One of these jobs, Export Mixed Goods, has its standard payout raised to three times the original value through August 23, 2023. Although the task is pretty simple, you are required to meet a few prerequisites to unlock it.

Additionally, you must own at least one Cargo Warehouse, which can be purchased after establishing an Organization in the game. Those looking for assistance can use this article to learn how to earn triple bonuses from Export Mixed Goods in GTA Online this week.

Earn triple bonuses from Export Mixed Goods in GTA Online this week

Export Mixed Goods are a part of the Cargo Warehouse business, so needless to say, you will have to purchase at least one Cargo Warehouse in GTA Online. These properties come in three sizes, varying in the number of crates that can be stored in them.

To purchase a Cargo Warehouse, you must buy a CEO Office and establish an Organization. CEO Offices are listed on the Dynasty 8 Executive website with the cheapest one being available for one million dollars.

After buying one, head to the CEO Office and access the computer inside to purchase a Cargo Warehouse of your choice. Go to that warehouse and look for an NPC employee inside. You can either task this NPC or in-game character Lupe to source crates for a small fee, which can then be sold for a profit.

After sourcing cargo at least once either from Lupe or the NPC employee, Export Mixed Goods jobs get unlocked.

Talk to your office assistant to start Export Mixed Goods (Image via YouTube/Bawsarnold)

To play Export Mixed Goods, head back to your CEO Office and stand at the reception. The game will then prompt a button, which on pressing displays a list of some Executive Assistant Services. Select the Export Mixed Goods option from this list to start the job.

Doing this will spawn a Flatbed outside of your Cargo Warehouse. If you own multiple warehouses, the truck will spawn outside one of those properties in GTA Online at random, marked with a blue truck icon.

Get inside the Flatbed and deliver it to the drop-off zone in the Terminal. Upon delivering the vehicle successfully, the Export Mixed Goods job will be completed. One job is available every 48 minutes in real-life, that is one in-game day.

Expand Tweet

Through August 23, 2023, these jobs are offering triple the regular money and RP as part of the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

It is possible that you might get chased and attacked by enemy NPCs while delivering the Flatbed. However, if the job is completed within the stipulated time, you will be paid $150,000, followed by $50,000 on each attempt.

Along with these in-game tasks, you can also make millions with ease via GTA Online money glitches.

Poll : Do you own a CEO Office in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes