5 best properties to buy in GTA Online (post-summer update)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's 2023 summer update, San Andreas Mercenaries, brought a lot of new things to the game. While it didn't introduce any new properties, it did revamp a few to some extent, making them worth buying. Some help players financially, whereas others assist with storage. Just like vehicles, players can purchase properties from in-game websites.

However, only those with a hefty bank balance can afford them as they are quite expensive. That said, here is a list of the five best properties to buy in GTA Online post the summer update.

Celebrity Solutions Agency and four more best properties to buy in GTA Online (post-summer update)

1) Hangar

The Hangar was not a lucrative property upon its debut in GTA Online. Fortunately, Rockstar Games introduced plenty of changes that helped in piquing player interest. The Hangar not only stores owned aircraft but is also the base of operations for the cargo business.

This business is based on stealing and selling crates for a profit. Hangars cost over a million dollars, but players can earn up to $5,070,000 depending on the goods sold.

After the San Andreas Mercenaries update, Rockstar added new land-based missions to this business, benefiting those reluctant to fly. Players can also pay Rooster McCraw $25,000 to task him with resupplying crates.

2) Celebrity Solutions Agency

Celebrity Solutions Agencies are available in GTA Online from $2,010,000 to $2,830,000. While players can choose whichever property they like, there is no difference in how much money one can make.

Getting an Agency allows players to complete various types of Security Contracts. They can also complete VIP Contracts, which are quite fun to play. Another popular option is Payphone Hits, which are basically assassination missions.

However, San Andreas Mercenaries added many new vehicles that can be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades. These upgrades can only be applied in an Agency workshop. Hence, this property is one of the best investments post-summer update.

3) Cocaine Lockup

Cocaine Lockup is a part of MC Businesses, with its properties starting from $975,000. Such funds can be gathered easily via GTA Online money glitches. Once acquired, players can make an hourly profit of $30,000, goings up to $72,000 post-complete upgradation.

Recently, a new random event called Finders Keepers was introduced to the game. In it, players must steal a gang vehicle containing supplies for one of the many GTA Online businesses. Cocaine Lockups are also a part of it, allowing players to avoid its monotonous resupply missions.

4) Acid Lab

The Acid Lab is set up inside the MTL Brickade 6x6 armored truck. This vehicle can either be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry for $1,450,000 or unlocked by completing all The First Dose missions.

Once that is done, they can complete resupply missions to start manufacturing products. A complete batch can be sold for up to $300,000. The Acid Lab can also be resupplied via the Finders Keepers random event.

Post the summer update, a new feature was added wherein players can name their product before selling. Doing this rewards a 5% bonus on the total sale amount.

5) Eclipse Blvd 50 Car Garage

The San Andreas Mercenaries update has added many new cars in GTA Online. While players can own as many vehicles as they want, most in-game garages don't have a lot of space. They can purchase the Eclipse Blvd 50 Car Garage o solve this issue.

It features five floors with 10 vehicle storage slots on each level. The garage also has customizable interiors with a bunch of lounge areas. Those interested can purchase the Eclipse Blvd 50 Car Garage for $2,740,000 from Dynasty 8 Real Estate.

As Grand Theft Auto 6 will most likely feature many cars as well, similar garages might also be present in that game.

