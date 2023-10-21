How to find ghosts in GTA Online: Location and time schedule

The number of things to find in Los Santos has increased after the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update released on October 12, 2023, added spooky ghosts to the map. Rockstar Games introduced the new Ghosts Exposed freemode event, which allows players to hunt spirits on the streets of Blaine County and Los Santos in return for money. However, this isn’t easy, as one must know exactly where to find them.

To help players accomplish this feat, this article shares everything to know about Ghosts Exposed, including the ghosts’ locations on the GTA Online map.

GTA Online Ghosts Exposed allows players to find ghosts during Halloween 2023

GTA Online Ghosts Exposed is a brand-new seasonal collectible introduced in the game as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC drip-feed content. After the Halloween 2023 update, players receive the following email informing them about the public paranormal activity competition:

“Calling all GHOST HUNTERS, GHOSTS EXPOSED is coming to Blaine County! We're documenting the most chilling, horrifying, blood-curdlingly viral paranormal content and WE NEED YOUR SUBMISSIONS. Think you've seen a REAL GHOST? Send a pic to GHOSTS EXPOSED today for $$$. Stay living. The G.E. Team.”

In this limited-time event, players need to take pictures of 10 different spirits with the Snapmatic application on their in-game smartphones. Each photograph will reward them with $20,000, with the final one offering $50,000 extra. Completing the hunt will also unlock the Ghosts Exposed livery for the Albany Brigham, the car inspired by the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters.

How to find the ghosts after the Halloween 2023 update

According to Rockstar Games, there are 10 different locations where players can find the ghosts. However, the developer hasn’t shared their exact coordinates. Luckily, the gaming community has done thorough research to find out all the areas where one can search for these spirits.

Here's where and when players can find ghosts in Grand Theft Auto 5:

Nearby the Trevor’s Trailer, Sandy Shores: 12 am to 1 am Raton Canyon Bridge: 5 am to 6 am Waterfall of Two Hoots Falls, Tongva Hills: 4 am to 5 am Northeastern house on Procopio Drive located in Paleto Bay: 3 am to 4 am Hill Valley Church, Great Chaparral: 2 am to 3 am Nearby the burnt house on Joshua Road, Harmony: 1 am to 2 am El Gordo Lighthouse island: 11 pm to 12 am Wrecked bus, east of Maude’s Trailer located in Grapeseed: 10 pm to 11 pm Abandoned trailer at Algonquin Boulevard, Sandy Shores: 9 am to 10 pm Barn in Grapeseed, McKenzie Field: 8 pm to 9 pm

While a possible GTA 6 announcement date is circulating online, it’s the best time to celebrate Halloween in Los Santos by hunting ghosts this spooky season.

Poll : Have you found any ghosts in GTA Online yet? Yes No 0 votes