How to find all Peyote Plants in GTA Online: Location guide

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has various features and gameplay mechanics that keep players entertained. One popular example is the Peyote Plant, which appears occasionally with random events and weekly updates. This interesting collectible item allows players to transform into various things for some time.

Finding the Peyote Plants in GTA Online is a little tricky, mainly because it doesn't appear on the map. While one can accidentally come across them in free roam, it's easy to overlook this small fruit-like plant as it blends quite well with its surroundings.

This article will point you toward all the locations where the Peyote Plant will spawn in the game for a limited time.

Peyote Plants spawn at random locations across Los Santos in GTA Online

As mentioned, players can come across the Peyote Plants in GTA Online while strolling the city and countryside. They're small green round objects with a white flower on top. Despite the distinct appearance, the plants are rather small and easy to miss due to the vegetation.

However, players can follow the map below and do a deep search in the exact locations to spot the Peyote Plans and press the right button to collect them. Also, according to Tez2 on X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar Games has restricted their spawn to land, so players cannot find any in water or other special locations.

The location of all the currently available Peyote Plants in GTA Online

LSIA (Los Santos International Airport)

Terminal

Little Seoul Church

Palomino Highlands

Grand Senora Desert

Lester’s House

Roy Lowenstein Boulevard, Davis

Clinton Residence, Strawberry

BJ Smith Recreational Center

The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts

Del Perro

Elgin House, Morningwood

Rockford Hills

Lago Zancudo

Burton

Tataviam Mountains

Downtown Vinewood

Broker Park, East Vinewood

Legion Square

Los Santos Customs, La Mesa

Mirror Park

LS River, Murrieta Heights

Palomino Highlands

Land Act Reservoir

Lake Vinewood Estates

South Mo Milton Drive, Vinewood Hills

Richman

Run-down trailer home, Sandy Shores

Chumash

Banham Canyon

Mount Haan Drive

RON Alternates Wind Farm

Davis Quartz

Grapeseed, shore of the Alamo Sea

Taliana Martinez, Sandy Shores

Southwest of the Sandy Shores Airfield

Route 68 Approach, Harmony

House, Downtown Vinewood

Marina Drive

Great Chaparral

Mount Josiah

Once the players go through the Peyote Plant locations and consume it, they can transform into one of the animals from the list below. This transformation lasts for some time, during which they can travel across Los Santos without using any vehicles in the game. However, it's impossible to hurt others during this period, and neither will the cops take notice of the player.

Board

Border Collie

Cat

Chicken-Hawk

Cormorant

Coyote

Cow

Crow

Elk

Hen

Husky

Mountain Lion

Pig

Pigeon

Poodle

Pug

Rabbit

Retriever

Rottweiler

Seagull

West Highland Terrier

With the current rumors regarding the GTA 6 budget being astronomically high, it will be no surprise if Rockstar Games brings back the Peyote Plants and other popular events to the upcoming title.

