How to find all Peyote Plants in GTA Online: Location guide

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has various features and gameplay mechanics that keep players entertained. One popular example is the Peyote Plant, which appears occasionally with random events and weekly updates. This interesting collectible item allows players to transform into various things for some time.
Finding the Peyote Plants in GTA Online is a little tricky, mainly because it doesn't appear on the map. While one can accidentally come across them in free roam, it's easy to overlook this small fruit-like plant as it blends quite well with its surroundings.
This article will point you toward all the locations where the Peyote Plant will spawn in the game for a limited time.
Peyote Plants spawn at random locations across Los Santos in GTA Online
As mentioned, players can come across the Peyote Plants in GTA Online while strolling the city and countryside. They're small green round objects with a white flower on top. Despite the distinct appearance, the plants are rather small and easy to miss due to the vegetation.
However, players can follow the map below and do a deep search in the exact locations to spot the Peyote Plans and press the right button to collect them. Also, according to Tez2 on X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar Games has restricted their spawn to land, so players cannot find any in water or other special locations.
- LSIA (Los Santos International Airport)
- Terminal
- Little Seoul Church
- Palomino Highlands
- Grand Senora Desert
- Lester’s House
- Roy Lowenstein Boulevard, Davis
- Clinton Residence, Strawberry
- BJ Smith Recreational Center
- The Viceroy Hotels & Resorts
- Del Perro
- Elgin House, Morningwood
- Rockford Hills
- Lago Zancudo
- Burton
- Tataviam Mountains
- Downtown Vinewood
- Broker Park, East Vinewood
- Legion Square
- Los Santos Customs, La Mesa
- Mirror Park
- LS River, Murrieta Heights
- Palomino Highlands
- Land Act Reservoir
- Lake Vinewood Estates
- South Mo Milton Drive, Vinewood Hills
- Richman
- Run-down trailer home, Sandy Shores
- Chumash
- Banham Canyon
- Mount Haan Drive
- RON Alternates Wind Farm
- Davis Quartz
- Grapeseed, shore of the Alamo Sea
- Taliana Martinez, Sandy Shores
- Southwest of the Sandy Shores Airfield
- Route 68 Approach, Harmony
- House, Downtown Vinewood
- Marina Drive
- Great Chaparral
- Mount Josiah
Once the players go through the Peyote Plant locations and consume it, they can transform into one of the animals from the list below. This transformation lasts for some time, during which they can travel across Los Santos without using any vehicles in the game. However, it's impossible to hurt others during this period, and neither will the cops take notice of the player.
- Board
- Border Collie
- Cat
- Chicken-Hawk
- Cormorant
- Coyote
- Cow
- Crow
- Elk
- Hen
- Husky
- Mountain Lion
- Pig
- Pigeon
- Poodle
- Pug
- Rabbit
- Retriever
- Rottweiler
- Seagull
- West Highland Terrier
With the current rumors regarding the GTA 6 budget being astronomically high, it will be no surprise if Rockstar Games brings back the Peyote Plants and other popular events to the upcoming title.
