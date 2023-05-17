How free GTA 5 APK+OBB download links can jeopardize your Android mobile devices

GTA 5 is one of the most popular and talked-about Grand Theft Auto games in history, and many new players have yet to experience it for the first time. While the game's developers Rockstar Games, made it easy for mainstream console and PC players to purchase and play the game, others, particularly mobile gamers, still await an Android and iOS port.

However, the internet is infested with fan-made ports of the game. A simple Google search about the APK version of Grand Theft Auto 5 brings up several links that promise to provide free APK+OBB files. However, they are not remotely related to Rockstar, and most contain malicious scripts.

This article explains why players should avoid downloading GTA 5 APK files to their smartphones.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Free GTA 5 APK links are a way to scam players and compromise their digital security

First, players should be aware that Rockstar Games has yet to announce the official mobile ports of Grand Theft Auto 5 for Android, iOS, or any other smartphone operating system. Therefore, any link or advertisement that appears while searching for the GTA 5 APK file is almost certainly a scam by third-party sources.

These websites make false promises of providing download files for the game. However, they force players to navigate through several questionable websites and pages in the process. This frequently leads unsuspecting users to a phishing or other malware-infected website, which can inject viruses or trackers into their smartphones without their knowledge.

While some websites offer APK and OBB files for download, the games they provide is either a clone or completely different. Many players have previously reported that such installments have caused major issues with their mobile phones. Players should also be aware that downloaded files may contain malware that the malware provider or hacker can activate at any time.

The 2013 title is a massive game that necessitates a significant amount of hardware power. The minimum system requirements for GTA 5 increase with each release, and very soon, old hardware will be unable to run the game's latest version.

Compressing such a large game to run on small smartphones is a near-impossible task, and developers Rockstar may abandon the concept entirely. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition and Grand Theft Auto 4 have yet to be released on Android and iOS, and there is little to no chance that the gaming studio will consider the 2013 title.

Nonetheless, the community remains optimistic, and demand is growing over time. Players are advised to avoid clicking modded Grand Theft Auto 5 links and stick to Rockstar's Newswires for official information.

