How to get $500K bonus this week in GTA Online (July 7-13)

There are three separate bonuses that add up to $500K this week in GTA Online, all of which are related to Casino Work and Story Missions. Players will need to own a Master Penthouse to receive these missions, which will also have their upgrades and customization features 40% off this week.

The three bonuses this week are:

$100K for completing House Keeping

for completing House Keeping $200K for completing Cashing Out

for completing Cashing Out $200K for completing one Casino Work mission

GTA Online players should also know that all Casino Work missions get triple cash and RP. GTA+ members will get the Crash Pad Penthouse for free, meaning they don't have to worry about buying a Penthouse if they don't already own one.

Note: The first two bonuses require at least one other player to do these missions alongside you.

All of these bonuses are tied to Agatha Baker

It should already be established that there are three separate bonuses this week for GTA Online players to claim. First, they will need to own a Master Penthouse.

If they don't own one, then they cannot complete the required missions for this bonus. It is up to the player to decide whether it's worth buying the Penthouse and doing these missions to offset some of the lost cash.

If they did want to buy a Master Penthouse, they would have to:

Go to the Internet (which can easily be done via their phone). Click on the Diamond Casino & Resort link on the front page. Click on the Penthouses option in the top right. Pick any Penthouse option.

If players have already completed the Casino Story missions, they can manually select the missions via pausing the game, choosing Online, and then picking the following options:

Quick Join Play Job Rockstar Created Missions

House Keeping ($100K bonus)

The first bonus comes from the second Casino Story Mission in GTA Online. Players must first complete Loose Cheng to unlock House Keeping. The only requirement for obtaining this $100K bonus is to complete House Keeping.

This mission essentially has players following an NPC, defeating some enemies, and taking a Thrax back to LS Customs before returning it to the Casino.

The LS Customs part is only required if the Thrax gets damaged. Apart from that, it's a straightforward mission that GTA Online players should easily be able to complete. They will fail the mission if they run out of lives or the Thrax is destroyed.

Keep in mind that this mission requires at least two players.

Cashing Out ($200K bonus)

The next major bonus is the $200K bonus that GTA Online players will get if they complete Cashing Out. This mission requires them to have completed all prior Casino Story Missions, which include:

Loose Cheng House Keeping Strong Arm Tactics Play to Win Bad Beat Cashing Out

Cashing Out also requires at least two players to attempt it. Players essentially go to Avery's ranch, take out his bodyguards, and destroy his helicopter. If they take a stealthy approach in taking out Avery's bodyguards, they don't have to worry about taking out more enemies.

Casino Work ($200K bonus)

The final bonus for GTA Online players to consider is the $200K bonus for completing a Casino Work mission. There are 13 possible missions that a player can get without doing any prep work (aka none of the three secret missions):

Bargaining Chips Best Laid Plans Department of Defense Fake News High Rollin' Judgment Call Lost in Transit One Armed Bandits Recovery Time Safe Bet Severance Undisclosed Cargo When the Chips are Down

The official Newswire post states that any of her Casino Work missions will give players an extra $200K. They just have to call Agatha Baker and select Request Work to get any Casino Work mission. All of these missions can be done solo, unlike the Casino Story Missions.

This week's update also gives triple cash and RP for all Casino Work so that GTA Online players can make plenty of money this week. Not to mention, they can potentially earn up to $500K just by completing two specific Casino Story missions and any Casino Work assignment.

