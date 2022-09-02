How to get $500K from Bunker in this GTA Online weekly update

GTA Online players have two opportunities to earn $250K via Bunker Sell Missions in the recent weekly update. If gamers complete both, they will get a grand total of $500K. The description of the full bonus in the Newswire reads:

"Eager Gunrunners can earn a bonus GTA$250K for completing a Bunker Sell Mission, and another GTA$250K for completing 3 total Bunker Sell Missions (both delivered within 72 hours of completion)."

Basically, a player just needs to complete three Sell Missions in the Bunker. The game doesn't specify whether the missions have to be particularly huge, so even small batches of Stock will suffice here.

Both $250K bonuses related to Bunker in current GTA Online weekly update

Bunker Sell Missions in GTA Online

This computer is where all the magic happens (Image via Rockstar Games)

Everything relevant to the Sell Missions takes place on the computer shown in the above image. The missions are based on Stock, and the player's staff utilizes supplies to create it. This will happen automatically if the gamer has enough supplies and staff assigned to either "Manufacturing" or "Both."

To get supplies, players have to do the following:

Click on Resupply. Select either "Steal Supplies" or "Buy Supplies."

To assign staff to create Stock, the following will need to be done:

Click on Manage Staff. Select either "Assign Staff to Manufacturing" or "Assign Staff to Both."

Once that's done, the Stock will be generated in real-time. For the sake of getting the two $250K bonuses, one should just complete Sell Missions as soon as possible.

Once the gamer has enough Stock, they must go back to the laptop and select Sell Stock. Now, the player will be given two options, but it doesn't matter which one they select when it comes to the two $250K bonuses.

Gamers must keep in mind that it will take up to 72 hours for the bonuses to be delivered to their bank accounts. It is not an instantaneous process, and the exact time taken will vary from one player to another.

What else does this weekly update offer?

The official promotional art (Image via Rockstar Games)

This weekly update is also good for players who are behind on their Research, with the Newswire stating the following:

"Gunrunners can harness 1.5X Research Speeds all week and 2X GTA$, RP, and Research Units for Source Research Data missions."

Research Projects can be seen on the laptop as well. GTA Online gamers can undertake Source Research Data missions by calling Agent 14.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: The new Declasse Vigero ZX — a hunk of muscle that reduces the buffest gym bros and lamest ego-lifters to tears.Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/c36f2f1 The new Declasse Vigero ZX — a hunk of muscle that reduces the buffest gym bros and lamest ego-lifters to tears.Now available from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom where you can also test drive it, or Southern San Andreas Super Autos: rsg.ms/c36f2f1 https://t.co/v36pNZIhQZ

The full content for this week's update can be seen in this Tweet's embed. Aside from the new Bunker bonus, GTA Online players can expect:

The introduction of the Vigero ZX

New HSW races

Free Green Tint Oversize Shades

Updated Simeon's Showroom and Luxury Auto Showroom

1.5 Research Speed in the Bunker

2x cash, RP, and Research Units from Source Research Data Missions

3x cash and RP on Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series

2x cash and RP on Hunting Pack

Several new discounts

Most of this week's content will expire on September 8, 2022, so players must take advantage of it by then.

