How to get Annis ZR380 for free in GTA Online after the latest update? (August 31 - September 13)

GTA Online received a brand new GTA+ update on August 17, allowing subscribers to earn many exciting bonuses. Among those, Rockstar Games is giving away a free vehicle once again. This time, members can claim a free Annis ZR380's Apocalypse variant either by visiting The Vinewood Car Club or the in-game Arena War website.

This free vehicle is one of the many perks and bonuses that GTA+ members can claim by September 13, 2023.

GTA+ members can get Annis Apocalypse ZR380 for free after the update

Even after the release of a new GTA Online weekly update today, members can still claim an amazing vehicle for their Arena War collection for free – the Annis Apocalypse ZR380. The 2-door sports car is heavily inspired by the real-life Nissan 350Z, with some design cues taken from the Porsche 935.

Subscribers can either visit The Vinewood Car Club in the game and claim the vehicle or follow the below-mentioned steps:

Open the mobile internet in the game. Visit the Arena War website. Look for “Annis Apocalypse ZR380,” which should be marked FREE for the members. Select the car and click on "Order."

Once it is purchased, subscribers can also wrap it in the compatible Chameleon Paint free of cost in the nearest LS Customs or Auto Shop. Rockstar Games has specially made the Annis Apocalypse ZR380 for Arena War modes, allowing players to dominate the competition. The vehicle also resembles the custom 350Z by Dubai-based DX Garage.

Famous analyst Broughy1322 tested the vehicle and found that it can reach a maximum speed of 140.50 mph (226.11 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online.

The Annis Apocalypse ZR380 can also be installed with various Arena special mods like Shunt and Jump. A Boost upgrade can also be equipped, which gives the sports car much-needed speed increase for a brief moment. Being modified with window plates, it is highly recommended for hit-and-run purposes in the game.

Non-subscribers can also buy the vehicle from the Arena War website for a sum of $2,138,640-$1,608,000.

What else do GTA+ subscribers get this current month in GTA Online? (August 31 - September 13, 2023)

Apart from the free Annis Apocalypse ZR380, subscribers are entitled to the following benefits:

20% discount on the following cars (The Vinewood Car Club)

Bravado Buffalo EVX

Benefactor LM87

Lampadati Corsita

Weeny Issi Rally

Maxwell Asbo

Overflod Imorgon

Emperor ETR1

Ubermacht SC1

Obey Omnis e-GT

Other bonuses:

Chameleon Paint

Chameleon Wheel Paint

Free Arena Workshop upgrade

Free apparel items

Exclusive Taxi Services

Exclusive Gun Van discounts

$500,000

Free VIP/CEO abilities

Free Vehicle Requests

2x RP, AP, and cash on Arena War Series

2x RP, goods, and cash on Business Battles

50% discount on Arena War Outfits

75% discount on Hangar Staff Source for Air Freight Cargo Fee

While the GTA 6 leaked screenshot doesn’t reveal anything about the special perks for subscribers, the developers will likely continue to explore membership-based offerings in the upcoming game.

