How to get Avenger Thruster in GTA Online in 2024, and is it worth it?

The Avenger Thruster is a vehicle in GTA Online that can be used for various purposes. However, unlike the regular Mammoth Thruster, it cannot be obtained from the various in-game websites or by spending cash. This is why most newbies often get confused about choosing between the Avenger Thruster and the regular one and end up wasting their money.

You must first purchase the Mammoth Avenger in-game to obtain the Avenger Thruster in GTA Online. This armored weaponized plane costs a whopping $3,450,000 but has tons of features that make it worth its price. The Thruster is an upgrade for this aircraft that you can later purchase.

It is a modification that comes under the Charlie Upgrade and can be purchased for $750,000. Compared to the regular one, the Avenger Thruster is relatively cheaper. However, it is important to know if this is a worthy purchase in the game.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Is it worth getting the Avenger Thruster upgrade in GTA Online?

While the Avenger Thruster might seem like a genuine investment in GTA Online, it is not worth its $750,000 price tag. This is because this version of the Thruster cannot be upgraded in the game. The other variant has several modification options that allow you to improve its performance and defense.

The regular Thruster can use defensive upgrades that allow it to counter some of the best helicopters in the game and also outmaneuver them. However, the Thruster upgrade for the Avenger is unable to use these modifications. In other words, it is just like an elevator for the Mammoth Avenger.

So, if you often leave your Avenger in the air on auto-pilot and need a way to easily reach it afterward, then the Avenger Thruster will come in handy. Otherwise, it is not a worthy investment in GTA Online. Moreover, you cannot change its color or any other aesthetical appearance.

In comparison, the Mammoth Thruster is good. It has decent top speed and offers many customization options that allow you to equip weapons and countermeasures for missiles and rockets. While it is not as fast as some of the planes in GTA Online, it is still good enough for missions.

However, the vehicle is not worth its price, and you will have no issue operating the Avenger even without this upgrade. It makes more sense to invest your money in a business or property in GTA Online, as it will offer better returns in the long run.

In other news, rumors about a new GTA 6 trailer 2 leak have been spreading across the internet.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you often use the Mammoth Avenger in GTA Online? Yes, I do Nah, I use it rarely 0 votes View Discussion