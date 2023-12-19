How to get a free Declasse Impaler LX in GTA Online Chop Shop update? (December 20-January 10)

GTA Online Chop Shop update was released on December 12, 2023, and added many new vehicles to the game. The DLC has been a treat for car collectors, and along with the fresh arrivals comes the brand new sixth-generation Chevrolet Impala-based Declasse Impaler LX 4-door sedan car. Players have an amazing opportunity to get this ride for free with the GTA+ membership this month.

The automobile is one of the many benefits and perks that subscribers can enjoy until January 10, 2024. Here’s how you can claim the free Declasse Impaler LX in the GTA Online Chop Shop update with the subscription.

GTA+ members can get a Declasse Impaler LX for free in Chop Shop DLC update

The GTA Online Chop Shop update allows members to add the old-school muscle car to their car collection for free – the Declasse Impaler LX. Here’s how to claim it between now and January 10, 2024:

Open the in-game map

Set the navigation waypoint to The Vinewood Car Club

Reach the location and enter the property

Look for Declasse Impaler LX, which should be available for free

Claim the vehicle and drive it out of the building

Alternatively, the vehicle can be claimed using the method mentioned below:

Open the internet from an in-game smartphone

Choose the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website

Select the Declasse Impaler LX marked as free

Buy the vehicle and select the storage of your choice

With the GTA Online Christmas Update 2023 just around the corner, this is the ideal period to grab a freebie if you’re a subscriber. Those who aren't members can still get the subscription for USD 5.99 a month and claim the vehicle by January 10, 2024.

What other benefits do members get this month? (December 20-January 10, 2024)

This holiday season, Rockstar Games provides a lot of vehicular discounts on some of the best rides in-game, along with other membership bonuses. Here’s everything you get this month with the subscription:

The Vinewood Club Garage

Pastel Green Pearl Chameleon Paint

Red Rainbow Flip Chameleon Wheel Paint

Rockstar Festive Boom Sweater

Festival Flannel Closed Suit

Gray Camo Yeti Closed Suit

1.5x cash on Tow Truck Service Salvage Value

2x cash and RP on Freemode Events

2x cash and RP on Drift Races

50% discount on LS Car Meet Takeover

Persistent Member Benefits

The Vinewood Car Club’s 20% discount

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Vapid Dominator GT

Declasse Vigero ZX Convertible

Karin Vivanite

Declasse Scramjet

Pegassi Toreador

Bravado Buffalo STX

Grotti Turismo Classic

Emperor Vectre

Players can engage themselves in the new West Coast Classics activity and other new content offered by the DLC.

