How to get free Elegy RH8 sports car for free in GTA Online after the latest update

GTA Online has a variety of sports cars. However, there is one of them that you can get for free even after the latest update—the Annis Elegy RH8. The two-door civilian vehicle is a reward for players who link their Rockstar Social Club Accounts with their in-game accounts. This is just another way for Rockstar to reward players for their loyalty and support throughout the years.

That being said, this article will explain how to get the Elegy RH8 for free in GTA Online after the 2023 update.

Brief guide to claiming Annis Elegy RH8 for free in GTA Online

Even after the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Annis Elegy RH8 remains the free reward for those who have connected their Rockstar Social Club account with their in-game characters. For beginners, this is a great opportunity to get a sports car like the Elegy RH8 without spending any money.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to connect your in-game account with Rockstar Social Club:

Create an account or sign in to your Rockstar Social Club account (www.socialclub.rockstargames.com). Go to My Linked Accounts. Choose the Social Club Account icon. Open the Settings via the Social Club menu. Go to the Linked Accounts section via tab navigation. Choose Link Accounts (PlayStation Network/Xbox network Gamertag/PC Gamertag). Sign in with your game account as per your platform.

This will link your in-game character and progress with Rockstar Social Club, making you eligible for the free reward. To claim the Annis Elegy RH8, you need to do the following after connecting your account:

Visit the Legendary Motorsport in-game website. Sort the vehicles by lowest to highest priced. Select the Annis Elegy RH8, which should be marked Free now. Pick a color of your choice and place an order.

Make sure you have a garage to store the vehicle before claiming it.

How does the Annis Elegy RH8 perform in GTA Online?

The Annis Elegy RH8 is heavily inspired by the real-life 2011 Nissan GT-R (R35) and powered by a three-liter engine capable of 560HP. This allows the sports car to reach a decent top speed of 118.50 mph (190.71 km/h). Its all-wheel drivetrain also makes it easy to handle at high speeds, and cornering mostly feels responsive. Not only is it one of the best-handling vehicles in the game, but it's also the most customizable car in GTA Online.

According to the testing done by popular content creator Broughy1322, the Elegy RH8 can complete one lap in 1:02.529, which is amazing for a car like this.

While a Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement appears to be imminent, it’s always a good idea to continue picking up everything the current game has to offer.

