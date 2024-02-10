How to get a free Ocelot Jugular in GTA Online Chop Shop update (February 10-March 6)

The GTA Online Chop Shop update was made available on December 12, 2023; however, it is still going strong in 2024 by featuring some of the best vehicles in the game, and this month is no different. The update has been a treat for car collectors since its release and is currently offering the Jaguar XE SV Project 8-based Ocelot Jugular sports car for free with the GTA+ membership.

The ride is one of the many subscription perks and benefits subscribers can enjoy until March 6, 2024. Here’s how you can claim the free Ocelot Jugular in the GTA Online Chop Shop update with the membership.

Ocelot Jugular is free for GTA+ members as part of the Chop Shop update

The latest GTA Online weekly update kickstarted the new Plus membership period, allowing the subscribers to add the popular four-seater sports car for free—the Ocelot Jugular. Here’s how to claim the vehicle anytime between now and January 10, 2024:

Open the Los Santos map Set the destination for The Vinewood Car Club. Reach the exclusive property and enter it. Look for the Ocelot Jugular, which should be available for free. Claim the free vehicle and drive it out of the building.

Alternatively, the Ocelot Jugular can be claimed for free using the method mentioned below:

Go to the Legendary Motorsport in-game website from the internet. Select the Ocelot Jugular marked as free for the Plus subscribers. Buy the automobile and select where you want to store it.

Those not subscribed to the Plus membership can still get the subscription for USD 5.99/month and claim the Ocelot Jugular for free as GTA Plus February 2024 benefits.

What to know about the Ocelot Jugular in 2024

Apart from the resemblance with the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, Grand Theft Auto Online’s Ocelot Jugular seems to have taken design cues from the following real-life vehicles:

2nd gen BMW 8 Series – Headlights

– Headlights Mercedes AMG GT R – Front bumper

When it comes to performance, the Ocelot Jugular runs on a V8 engine with an 8-speed gearbox in an F4 layout. As per testing done by famous analyst and creator Broughy1322, the Ocelot Jugular can go up to a top speed of 126.50 mph (203.58 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:02.363.

It may not be one of the fastest cars in the game, but the Jugular is still considered one of the best vehicles for free-roaming in Los Santos. It can even be driven on uneven roads or steep hills.

Apart from the Ocelot Jugular, the Plus subscribers are entitled to regular monthly benefits as well.

