Why GTA Online players should get Ocelot Jugular in 2024

The Ocelot Jugular is one of the most iconic cars ever to be released in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Rockstar Games added it in October 2019 as part of the Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update. Even after four years, it is still one of the most popular vehicles in the sports car category. There are many factors that help the Jugular to maintain its image.

While most veteran players already own it in their garages, many new players are unaware of its legacy. This article discusses why every player should get the Ocelot Jugular in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Reasons why the Ocelot Jugular is a must-have car in GTA Online in 2024

The Ocelot Jugular is currently a free car in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. On February 8, 2024, Rockstar Games made the vehicle free for all GTA+ members. However, the membership is only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and those who have an active subscription will get the benefit until March 6, 2024.

Other players can also buy the car from the Legendary Motorsport website for a base price of $1,225,000 or a trade price of $918,750. The trade price can be unlocked by completing The Diamond Casino Heist Finale as a leader and selecting the Ocelot Jugular for the mission.

It is one of the most affordable cars in GTA Online and also comes with various customization. Rockstar Games offers seven bumpers, three exhausts, three fenders, four grilles, eight hoods, 11 liveries, 11 spoilers, and many other mods. These customizations make the Ocelot Jugular look very similar to its real-life counterpart, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8.

The upgrades also affect the car’s performance. While its base top speed is 97.87 mph or 157.50 km/h. A fully upgraded Ocelot Jugular can reach up to 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h.

The vehicle is powered by a V8 engine and an eight-speed transmission box that controls all four wheels. It is one of the fastest accelerating cars in GTA Online and can finish a lap in just 1:02.363 minutes. The Ocelot Jugular also has one of the most soothing exhaust notes, thanks to its engine.

While most players know about the Jugular’s legacy in Grand Theft Auto Online, only the OG players remember that it was also a part of the first Grand Theft Auto game. The following is an image of the OG Jugular car.

The Jugular car from Grand Theft Auto 1 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Interestingly, the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer also showed the inclusion of the car. However, one has to wait for the GTA 6 release date to know what new changes Rockstar will add in the upcoming game.

