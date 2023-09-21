How to get GTA Online 3x bonuses on Los Santos Car Meet Races? (September 21 to 27)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly updates increase the payouts of certain in-game activities for a limited time. This week, Rockstar Games has tripled the payout of Los Santos Car Meet or LS Car Meet Races, which consist of Street Races and Pursuit Races. Both of these multiplayer modes are quite fun to play and will help in making a good amount of money through September 27, 2023.

There are two ways of starting these races. One is by visiting the LS Car Meet itself, and the other is by venturing into the pause menu's job list. For those requiring assistance, here is how to get GTA Online 3x bonuses on LS Car Meet Races this week.

GTA Online guide: How to get 3x bonuses on Los Santos Car Meet Races? (September 21 - 27, 2023)

Expand Tweet

You can easily participate in a Los Santos Car Meet (LS Car Meet) Race by following these instructions:

Step 1 - Access GTA Online's pause menu.

- Access GTA Online's pause menu. Step 2 - Head over to Online.

- Head over to Online. Step 3 - Click on Jobs.

- Click on Jobs. Step 4 - Select Play Job.

- Select Play Job. Step 5 - Choose the Rockstar Created option.

- Choose the Rockstar Created option. Step 6 - Go to the Races playlist.

- Go to the Races playlist. Step 7 - Find and start any Street Race or Pursuit Race of your choice.

Alternatively, you can visit the LS Car Meet and talk to the Race Organizer inside to take participate. He will be leaning on a car close to the LS Car Meet Prize Ride.

The LS Car Meet Race Organizer (Image via YouTube/thejeewee)

There are options in both Street as well as Pursuit Race categories, and you can get 3x bonuses by participating in either of those Los Santos Car Meet Races under the current GTA Online weekly update.

Everything to know about Street Races and Pursuit Races

Street Races are very similar to standard races, where the first car to cross the finish line is declared the winner. However, the path between the start and finish lines is dictated by the game via checkpoints.

Rockstar Games has added the following Street Races to GTA Online:

Back at the Rancho

Beachfront Runner

Country Pursuits

High Society

Home Street Home

The Business End

Up Your Alley

Going through all checkpoints is mandatory to successfully finish a Street Race. You can also take Secondary Routes, which are basically pre-determined shortcuts.

While Pursuit Races also have a start and finish line, there is a catch. Once you pass the first checkpoint, you will attain a Wanted Level, which increases gradually.

These are the names of all Pursuit Races in Grand Theft Auto Online:

A Real Education

Get Trucked

Good Bet

Groving

Industrial Action

It's Terminal

Join the Club

Cops ramming into your cars can make these races quite challenging, so you will constantly have to be on the lookout for approaching police vehicles.

Along with the Los Santos Car Meet Races, Rockstar has raised payouts for Taxi Work and certain Auto Shop-related jobs as well. These can be quite fun to grind while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Do you have cars fast enough to win LS Car Meet Races? Yes No 0 votes