5 reasons to own Grotti Stinger in GTA Online in 2023

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's new weekly update has just gone live, introducing a new vehicle on the Diamond Casino Podium. Till September 27, 2023, players can spin the casino's Lucky Wheel to try and win the classic Grotti Stinger. It was a part of the game since its launch in 2013, but unfortunately, it was removed earlier this year with the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Hence, those missing this ride in their vehicular collections have the opportunity to claim it before it is removed once again. This car can stand out despite many others boasting more features and better performance. So, let's take a look at five reasons to own the Grotti Stinger in GTA Online in 2023.

Classic design and four more reasons to own the Grotti Stinger in GTA Online in 2023

1) Currently costs nothing

As stated earlier, the Grotti Stinger is this week's GTA Online podium car. Hence, players can visit the Diamond Casino and Resort in Vinewood and spin the Lucky Wheel inside to try and win this vehicle.

While that sounds simple enough, the presence of 19 other options on the wheel makes winning the podium car a little tricky. Luckily, there are a few tricks of spinning the wheel to increase the chances of winning it.

Since Rockstar Games removed this car from the game, there is no way to obtain it currently. That said, it being available for free is saving players $850,000, which was its price tag on Legendary Motorsport.

2) Classic design

Grotti Stinger's design is a stylish combination of the Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder and the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. This puts it in GTA Online's Sports Classics car category, which features other impressive rides such as the Lampadati Viseris, Ocelot Stromberg, Imponte Deluxo, and more.

The Stinger, however, stands out because of its sleek aerodynamic profile, boasting an extended front end and compact rear. Despite having only two-person space, the cabin is spacious and bears exciting details. In a game with supercars and futuristic rides, the classic Stinger brings a lot of variety.

3) Has appeared in many other games

Grotti Stinger is one of the oldest cars in the Grand Theft Auto series. It has appeared in games like GTA 3, Vice City, Vice City Stories, and even Liberty City Stories. These games have been the pillars of this franchise and have played a major role in shaping its image over the years.

Therefore, this car is perfect for long-term fans. While it is no longer available in Grand Theft Auto Online, there is a chance that it might return in Grand Theft Auto 6, which is rumored to be set in Vice City.

4) Decent performance

It's no secret that the Grotti Stinger is not among the top-performing cars in GTA Online anymore. However, its top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) is pretty decent, considering that it is one of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online's original rides.

The Stinger moves quite fast when accelerated to a high speed, but it isn't too hard to keep under control. It might skid occasionally, but that only happens when making sharp turns. Besides, players will have a good time driving it around Los Santos and Blaine County.

5) Removable roof and acceleration upgrades

Topless variant of the Grotti Stinger (Image via GTA Wiki)

Although there aren't many customization options for the Grotti Stinger, players can remove its roof. This cost a meager $700 and can be done at any vehicle workshop, such as Los Santos customs. Both standard and topless variants of the Stinger are impressive to look at.

Players can also customize its acceleration by installing Turbo Tuning and engine upgrades. This helps in improving the car's performance by a significant margin. Hence, it is worth getting the Stinger, which will be removed once the current GTA Online weekly update ends.

