How to get the Las Venturas number plate in GTA 5 Online this week? (March 15-20, 2024)

The Las Venturas number plate in GTA 5 Online is a newly added rare item that players can claim in-game. It can, however, be a bit confusing to get it since you cannot find it in the normal customization options in the online multiplayer mode. Since Rockstar Games does not share the right steps to obtain it, players are confused about this item.

However, the excitement about the number plate in GTA 5 Online is at its peak as Las Venturas is one of the cities you can explore in GTA San Andreas. So, this article will help you find and obtain the Las Venturas number plate in GTA 5 Online and tell you how to keep it.

The Las Venturas number plate in GTA 5 Online comes with one of the Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles

The Las Venturas number plate in GTA 5 Online can be obtained once you secure the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio during one of the Salvage Yard Robbery missions. Since Rockstar Games has finally made it a claimable car, you can keep it rather than sell it to Yusuf Amir.

Once you go into the customization options for the vehicle, you will find the Las Venturas number plate in GTA 5 Online that comes with the car. Currently, this is the only way to obtain this license plate in the game. However, some conditions and issues come with it.

First, you cannot change the number plate in the game. This means you will lose access to the item forever if you swap it out. This is unfortunate but reasonable since it is a rare item in the game that can only be obtained during the ongoing GTA 5 Online weekly update.

On top of that, several PC players have reported that they could not keep the Las Venturas number plate in GTA 5 Online after claiming the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio.

This is a current bug that is plaguing GTA Online on PC. So, an insider and reliable source of information, Tez2, has instructed that players should not claim the vehicle after completing The McTony Robbery, where you have to steal the car from Tony McTony's submarine and get it back to the Salvage Yard.

It is best to wait for Rockstar Games to fix the bug and then claim the Comet S2 Cabrio and the rare number plate in GTA 5 Online. Otherwise, you might lose access to the special item in the game.

