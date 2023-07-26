How to get Penaud La Coureuse for free in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update

GTA Online received a brand new weekly update last Thursday, July 20, which added one of the best-looking cars to the game. The San Andreas Mercenaries DLC has proved to be a delight for car enthusiasts, and this time they got to see the debut of the new Penaud La Coureuse. The best part about its arrival is the golden opportunity to get the vehicle for free with GTA+ membership this month.

This drip-feed ride is one of the many monthly benefits that subscribers can claim anytime through August 16, 2023. Here’s how you can get the Penaud La Coureuse for free in GTA Online with the membership.

GTA+ members can get Penaud La Coureuse for free after the San Andreas Mercenaries update

As part of this month’s GTA+ benefits, the members can claim an amazing new vehicle to their sports car collection for free – the Penaud La Coureuse, a 2-seater sports vehicle based on the real-life 2022 Renault R5 Turbo 3E. Here’s how the subscribers can get it:

Open the Internet on the in-game smartphone. Visit the Legendary Motorsport website. Look for “Penaud La Coureuse”, which should be marked as FREE for the subscribers. Select the vehicle and press Order.

Alternatively, the subscribers can visit The Vinewood Car Club and claim the vehicle from there. Once it is purchased, the members can wrap it in the brand new Penaud Rally livery for free in the nearest Auto Shop or LS Customs.

The Penaud La Coureuse is specially made for those who want a fast compact to cruise around Los Santos. It has taken design cues from the Legend Automobiles Turbo 3 and the Renault 5 Turbo resto-mods for that edgy compact look.

The sports hatchback can reach an impressive top speed of 114.50 mph (184.27 km/h). However, players can upgrade it with HSW Performance Upgrades and reach a staggering speed of 142.50 mph (229.33 km/h). This makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

The Penaud La Coureuse is also Imani-Tech compatible, meaning owners can install a Remote Control Unit and control it. A Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra Armor plating can also significantly improve the vehicle’s defensive capabilities.

Players who don’t own the subscription can still buy it from Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,990,000.

What else do subscribers get this month? (July 20 –August 16, 2023)

Apart from the GTA Online Penaud La Coureuse, the members can claim the following perks and rewards this month, until August 16, 2023:

Santo Capra x Manor Suit + Suit Pants (Free)

Free Manor Surano Jacket

Anodized Lime Pearl Chameleon Wheel Paint

2x cash and RP from Exotic Exports

Additional 1.5x cash and RP on Air, Land, Stunt, and Open Wheel Races

1.5x cash and RP from the new Junk Energy Time Trials

50% discount on HSW conversions at Hao’s Special Works

The Vinewood Car Club all-access pass

$500,000

Exclusive discounts on select vehicles

Free Auto Shop Car Lift

Exclusive Taxi Services

Exclusive Gun Van discounts

Free VIP/CEO abilities and vehicle requests

With the GTA 6 announcement apparently leaked online, it seems the concept of subscription-based perks may continue in the next title of the series.

Poll : Have you subscribed to GTA+ membership yet? Yes No 1 votes