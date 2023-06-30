The latest GTA Online weekly update added the Independence Day celebrations to the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games released a slew of themed souvenirs for players, including the Musket rifle. Although it is not entirely new to the game, the studio is offering the weapon at a significantly reduced price. The patch is active until July 5, 2023, and players can obtain the gun during this period.

However, players must first find the Independence Day special rifle to buy it at a discounted rate. While it is readily available at any Ammu-Nation Store or Agency Armory, Rockstar Games will charge full money for it.

This article explains how players can purchase the rare Musket rifle in Grand Theft Auto Online before the Independence Day update expires.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Where to find the Musket rifle in GTA Online after the Independence Day update

Rockstar Games is offering the Musket rifle at a discounted rate through the Gun Van in GTA Online. While the regular stores charge up to $21,400 for the gun, the special weapons store charges only $6225.

However, the Gun Van is notorious for changing its location every day while also remaining hidden from the map. Therefore, players must first find the store itself to purchase the rare weapon.

At the time of writing, the Gun Van was located inside the Thomson Scrapyard, Grand Senora Desert, Blaine County. It is an airplane grave located near the Senora Freeway.

The Gun Van location in Grand Theft Auto Online map (Image via GTAWeb)

Once you find it, approach the unnamed Gun Van seller and follow these steps:

Press the required button to access the armory. Select Weapons. Scroll down to the Musket option. Press select to purchase it for $6225.

If the Gun Van has changed its location, you can try roaming the entire Grand Theft Auto Online map on a plane to detect its new location. Although the GTA Online weapon store remains mostly hidden, it reveals its location automatically when players are within a 500-meter range.

Other Independence Day-themed souvenirs in Grand Theft Auto Online

Rockstar Games is celebrating the upcoming Independence Day with a blast, and players can grab many deals as part of the celebrations. According to the studio's recent Newswire, here are the items that players can acquire during this period:

Western Sovereign (Motorcycle)

Car Horns

Musket

Firework Launcher

Firework Ammo

Tire/Parachute Smoke

Facepaint and Clothing

Mk II Weapon finishes

Select Haircuts

Masks

Patriot Parachute

USA Chute Bag

The Musket and the Firework Launcher are offered as hidden packages in GTA Online, which players can find to ramp up their celebrations in the multiplayer game.

