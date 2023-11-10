How to get Rhino Tank in GTA 5 in 2023

The Rhino Tank is one of the deadliest vehicles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5. It is available in both story and online mode. This behemoth's design is a combination of two real-life tanks, the Leopard 2A4 and the M1 Abrams. While the Rhino Tank can be a useful asset, it is also perfect for causing chaos in Los Santos and Blaine County.

There are two ways of getting this military vehicle in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode.

GTA 5 guide: How to get a Rhino Tank in 2023

You can get a Rhino Tank in GTA 5 by stealing it from the Fort Zancudo military base. Since this is a restricted area, you will attain multiple wanted level stars upon entering, which makes this quite a challenge. That said, it is not impossible.

A Rhino Tank can usually be seen patrolling Fort Zancudo. Therefore, you can approach the military base's entrance and wait for it to come close before breaking in. In addition to the wanted level, the tank's destructive cannon also poses a challenge, as it will continuously launch explosive projectiles at you. Once you get close to this military asset, you can steal it just like any other car, bike, or aircraft.

The second way of getting a Rhino Tank in Grand Theft Auto 5 is by purchasing it for $3,000,000 from the Warstock Cache and Carry website.

You must also own a Hangar to store a Rhino Tank, as this vehicle won't fit inside a regular garage. Rockstar Games hasn't made a lot of purchasable properties available in GTA 5, but you can buy a Hangar at the Los Santos International Airport (LSIA).

This property becomes available after completing the story mode mission, Nervous Ron, and can be bought by standing near the "For Sale" sign at LSIA and pressing the prompted button. It must be noted that the LSIA Hangar can only be purchased by Michael or Franklin and costs $1,378,600.

It will take some time for the Rhino Tank to be delivered, so you can complete some other jobs in the meantime. Whichever character purchased the tank will be notified about its delivery via email.

The Rhino Tank can also be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry in Grand Theft Auto Online for $1,500,000. While it is still quite expensive, a GTA Online weekly update is released every Thursday, which usually raises payouts for certain in-game jobs. Grinding them can raise funds for the tank.

Interestingly, the Rhino Tank has also appeared in Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and more. Its return in Grand Theft Auto 6 is unconfirmed at the moment, as the leaks featured no mention of it either.

